Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 295.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 286.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 291.8954p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,923,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,123,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 291.8954p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 25000 295.00 08:57:43 00074030531TRLO0 XLON 348 293.00 09:05:13 00074031119TRLO0 XLON 949 293.00 09:05:13 00074031120TRLO0 XLON 64 294.00 11:34:29 00074040943TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:35:06 00074040975TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:35:51 00074041004TRLO0 XLON 108 294.00 11:38:38 00074041131TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:39:29 00074041163TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:40:09 00074041184TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:40:50 00074041196TRLO0 XLON 136 294.00 11:41:35 00074041239TRLO0 XLON 198 294.00 11:41:35 00074041240TRLO0 XLON 1166 293.00 12:20:33 00074043643TRLO0 XLON 1212 289.00 12:36:10 00074044636TRLO0 XLON 1191 289.00 12:36:30 00074044665TRLO0 XLON 1220 289.00 12:36:36 00074044688TRLO0 XLON 900 288.00 12:55:16 00074045522TRLO0 XLON 360 288.00 12:55:16 00074045523TRLO0 XLON 1166 289.00 13:17:57 00074046750TRLO0 XLON 1090 287.50 13:25:35 00074047077TRLO0 XLON 1085 287.00 13:54:40 00074049183TRLO0 XLON 81 289.00 14:02:37 00074049619TRLO0 XLON 263 289.00 14:02:37 00074049620TRLO0 XLON 950 289.00 14:02:37 00074049621TRLO0 XLON 1293 287.50 14:06:59 00074049849TRLO0 XLON 1158 287.50 14:29:27 00074051586TRLO0 XLON 500 286.50 14:57:12 00074053701TRLO0 XLON 552 286.50 14:57:12 00074053702TRLO0 XLON 1191 286.50 14:57:12 00074053703TRLO0 XLON 1232 287.00 15:14:45 00074055237TRLO0 XLON 107 289.00 15:36:27 00074056676TRLO0 XLON 302 289.00 15:36:27 00074056677TRLO0 XLON 1223 289.00 15:36:27 00074056678TRLO0 XLON 26 289.00 15:36:27 00074056679TRLO0 XLON 55 289.00 15:39:55 00074056962TRLO0 XLON 150 289.00 15:39:55 00074056963TRLO0 XLON 755 289.00 15:39:55 00074056964TRLO0 XLON 126 289.00 15:39:55 00074056965TRLO0 XLON 1112 288.50 15:47:54 00074057829TRLO0 XLON 1130 287.00 16:04:04 00074059121TRLO0 XLON 572 287.50 16:16:16 00074060131TRLO0 XLON 349 287.50 16:16:16 00074060132TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

