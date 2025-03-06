Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 5 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            295.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            286.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            291.8954p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,923,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,123,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 291.8954p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
25000               295.00      08:57:43          00074030531TRLO0      XLON 
348                293.00      09:05:13          00074031119TRLO0      XLON 
949                293.00      09:05:13          00074031120TRLO0      XLON 
64                294.00      11:34:29          00074040943TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:35:06          00074040975TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:35:51          00074041004TRLO0      XLON 
108                294.00      11:38:38          00074041131TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:39:29          00074041163TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:40:09          00074041184TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:40:50          00074041196TRLO0      XLON 
136                294.00      11:41:35          00074041239TRLO0      XLON 
198                294.00      11:41:35          00074041240TRLO0      XLON 
1166               293.00      12:20:33          00074043643TRLO0      XLON 
1212               289.00      12:36:10          00074044636TRLO0      XLON 
1191               289.00      12:36:30          00074044665TRLO0      XLON 
1220               289.00      12:36:36          00074044688TRLO0      XLON 
900                288.00      12:55:16          00074045522TRLO0      XLON 
360                288.00      12:55:16          00074045523TRLO0      XLON 
1166               289.00      13:17:57          00074046750TRLO0      XLON 
1090               287.50      13:25:35          00074047077TRLO0      XLON 
1085               287.00      13:54:40          00074049183TRLO0      XLON 
81                289.00      14:02:37          00074049619TRLO0      XLON 
263                289.00      14:02:37          00074049620TRLO0      XLON 
950                289.00      14:02:37          00074049621TRLO0      XLON 
1293               287.50      14:06:59          00074049849TRLO0      XLON 
1158               287.50      14:29:27          00074051586TRLO0      XLON 
500                286.50      14:57:12          00074053701TRLO0      XLON 
552                286.50      14:57:12          00074053702TRLO0      XLON 
1191               286.50      14:57:12          00074053703TRLO0      XLON 
1232               287.00      15:14:45          00074055237TRLO0      XLON 
107                289.00      15:36:27          00074056676TRLO0      XLON 
302                289.00      15:36:27          00074056677TRLO0      XLON 
1223               289.00      15:36:27          00074056678TRLO0      XLON 
26                289.00      15:36:27          00074056679TRLO0      XLON 
55                289.00      15:39:55          00074056962TRLO0      XLON 
150                289.00      15:39:55          00074056963TRLO0      XLON 
755                289.00      15:39:55          00074056964TRLO0      XLON 
126                289.00      15:39:55          00074056965TRLO0      XLON 
1112               288.50      15:47:54          00074057829TRLO0      XLON 
1130               287.00      16:04:04          00074059121TRLO0      XLON 
572                287.50      16:16:16          00074060131TRLO0      XLON 
349                287.50      16:16:16          00074060132TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  378116 
EQS News ID:  2096033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096033&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 02:02 ET (07:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
