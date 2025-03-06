Scientists have used simplified 2D view factor and advanced 3D approach to calculate energy fluxes on green roofs with PV systems. They have also constructed an experimental setup to verify their model and have found that without the detailed model, evapotranspiration would be underestimated by 18%. Researchers from Slovenia's University of Ljubljana have developed a novel model for calculating energy fluxes on PV green roofs. Green roofs are rooftops that are covered with vegetation, such as vegetables, and PV might benefit from their cooling effect. Following the creation of their model, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...