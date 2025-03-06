Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - The Welcome, a global project division supporting technology innovation and international business expansion, proudly announces the successful participation of leading Anyang-based companies at CES 2025. These companies-Global Konet, Cygbot, Leanoncompany, Dabonda, Roadmap, Coallens, and BBAEF-presented their latest advancements in satellite communications, LiDAR sensing, business networking, smart city solutions, and digital sustainability. Their presence at the event underscored Anyang's growing influence in technology development and its expanding role in global markets.

Showcasing Innovation: A representative at the Anyang Pavilion at CES 2025 engages with visitors, demonstrating cutting-edge LiDAR and AI-driven technology solutions from Cygbot and US&K. The exhibition highlights Anyang's role in advancing smart automation and sensor technology on the global stage.

The Anyang Pavilion at CES 2025 provided these companies with a strategic platform to showcase their latest innovations, engage with international industry leaders, and explore opportunities for global partnerships and market expansion. The Welcome supported this initiative as part of its mission to facilitate South Korean companies' engagement with international markets and highlight their contributions to emerging technology sectors.

Technologies Showcased by Anyang Companies at CES 2025

Global Konet: Innovations in Satellite Communication

At CES 2025, Global Konet introduced its electronic beam-steering ESA antenna technology, designed to enhance satellite communication for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. The company's presentation focused on its real-time data transmission capabilities and the potential for improving connectivity solutions across multiple industries.

Cygbot: Advancements in LiDAR Sensing for Robotics and Smart Infrastructure

Cygbot showcased its 2D/3D Dual Solid-State ToF LiDAR technology, which enables precise environmental mapping, obstacle detection, and automation. The company engaged with stakeholders from autonomous systems, smart cities, and industrial robotics, demonstrating its expertise in advanced sensing solutions.

Leanoncompany: Business Matching and SME Support

Recognizing the importance of strategic partnerships, Leanoncompany presented its business networking and matching services for entrepreneurs and SMEs. The company's participation at CES 2025 reinforced its commitment to facilitating international business collaborations and supporting SMEs in expanding their global reach.

Dabonda: AI-Driven Automotive Safety Technology

Dabonda introduced its next-generation AI-integrated dash cams, designed for multi-channel vehicle monitoring, driver behavior analysis, and road safety enhancements. The company's technology attracted attention from automotive industry leaders looking for advanced in-vehicle monitoring solutions.

Roadmap: Smart City and Urban Mobility Innovations

At CES 2025, Roadmap presented its AI-powered smart parking solutions and intelligent transportation systems. The company highlighted how its technology improves urban infrastructure, reduces congestion, and enhances real-time mobility monitoring, positioning itself as a key player in smart city development.

Coallens: AI-Powered Vision Systems

Coallens participated in CES 2025 to showcase its machine vision solutions, which integrate AI-powered optical detection and real-time monitoring systems. The company's technology is designed for industrial automation, security applications, and environmental sensing, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced AI-powered vision technology.

BBAEF: Digital Solutions for Sustainable Manufacturing

BBAEF introduced its digital sustainability tools, including AI-powered carbon footprint tracking and supplier optimization systems. The company highlighted how its digital product passport initiative offers manufacturers a transparent view of their sustainability performance, aligning with global trends in eco-conscious production.

The Anyang Pavilion at CES 2025 showcases cutting-edge innovations in AI, satellite communication, and smart mobility, attracting global industry professionals.

The Welcome's Role in Supporting Anyang Companies at CES 2025

The Welcome remains committed to supporting the global expansion of South Korean technology companies. Through the Anyang Pavilion at CES 2025, these companies had the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, connect with potential partners, and explore new international markets. The success of their participation reinforces The Welcome's role in promoting innovation and global business collaboration.

