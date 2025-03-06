Powder, the industry leader in real-time AI-driven video editing at the edge, today announces the world's first Neural Processing Unit (NPU)-accelerated AI gaming content creation. This breakthrough innovation debuts with Counter-Strike 2, delivering real-time highlights and automontages with unprecedented speed, efficiency, and privacy.

This milestone follows strategic alliances with HP and AMD, first unveiled at CES 2025, and marks a new era in gaming content creation where AI-powered editing happens seamlessly in the background without impacting gameplay.

Revolutionizing Gaming Content Creation with NPUs

Powered by next-gen AMD NPUs, Powder's on-device AI delivers:

Instant Highlights AI captures every clutch moment during Counter-Strike 2 battles and generates ready-to-share clips before you exit the game.

AI captures every clutch moment during Counter-Strike 2 battles and generates ready-to-share clips before you exit the game. Automated Montages Full cinematic edits in real-time, complete with scene transitions and pacing, without interrupting performance.

Full cinematic edits in real-time, complete with scene transitions and pacing, without interrupting performance. Unparalleled Speed Efficiency By running AI models directly on NPUs, Powder eliminates cloud latency while preserving CPU and GPU power for smooth, uninterrupted gaming.

Unlike traditional solutions that require GPU-intensive rendering or manual editing, Powder's NPU-powered AI makes content creation instant, automatic, and invisible so players can stay focused on the game while AI works in the background.

Powder: First to Unlock the Full Potential of NPUs in Gaming

Building on its multi-year alliance with HP's OMEN and deep partnership with AMD, Powder is the first company to deploy full-scale NPU acceleration for gaming video editing.

"NPUs are unlocking a new frontier in AI-driven gaming content. While most solutions still rely on heavy CPU/GPU computing or cloud processing, we've built a true edge-based AI pipeline that makes highlights, automontages, and storytelling instant and effortless," said Barthélémy Kiss, CEO at Powder.

And this is just the beginning. Powder's NPU-powered AI will soon expand to 40+ of the world's top games, including multiplayer and open-world titles.

AI-Powered Content Creation, Built for the Future

100% On-Device AI No uploads, no delays, no privacy concerns. Everything happens in real-time, directly on gaming PCs.

No uploads, no delays, no privacy concerns. Everything happens in real-time, directly on gaming PCs. Next-Gen AI Features Incoming Powder is pioneering AI-driven personalization, including multiplayer montages, AI face masks, greenscreen effects, and dynamic scene tagging.

Powder is pioneering AI-driven personalization, including multiplayer montages, AI face masks, greenscreen effects, and dynamic scene tagging. The Future of Gaming is AI-Driven With 1.86 billion PC gamers worldwide, and 65% of Gen Z actively creating gaming content, Powder is leading the shift towards AI-powered creative tools that transform gaming PCs into content studios.

About Powder

Powder is the leader in AI-assisted gaming content creation, offering on-device AI processing powered by NPUs to help gamers instantly capture, edit, and share their most epic moments. By removing the barriers of manual editing and cloud-based delays, Powder is redefining how gaming content is created seamlessly, in real-time, and at the edge.

