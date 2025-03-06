Crypto.com's inclusion strengthens CF Benchmarks' position as the premier administrator of accurate, liquid and reliable real-time indices for bitcoin and ether markets

CF Benchmarks, the UK FCA-regulated benchmark administrator (FRN: 847100) and the world's largest provider for cryptocurrency indices, today announced the inclusion of Crypto.com Exchange, Crypto.com's institutional-grade offering, as a CME CF Constituent Exchange across its full suite of bitcoin and ether real-time indices and reference rates.

Effective March 31, 2025, Crypto.com Exchange market data will be incorporated into CF Benchmarks' full suite of CME CF Bitcoin-Dollar Indices, CME CF Ether-Dollar Indices and CME CF Ether-Bitcoin Ratio benchmarks. The addition of a significant new constituent exchange further enhances the representativeness and integrity of the CME CF Cryptocurrency Pricing Products.

With this addition, CF Benchmarks' bitcoin and ether indices now draw on market data from eight CME CF Constituent Exchanges. As a result, the Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR) now reflects transaction data from markets representing over 98% of global BTC-USD trading, while the Ether-Dollar Reference Rate (ETHUSD_RR) covers 92% of global ETH-USD trading.

"The past 12 months has seen explosive growth in crypto financial products, highlighted by the launch of spot bitcoin ETFs: one of the most successful debuts in US capital markets history," said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks. "As the crypto market continues to evolve and new financial products emerge, integrating Crypto.com Exchange as our eighth CME CF Constituent Exchange enhances the accuracy and resilience of our benchmarks, ensuring they continue as the trusted standard for investors."

Launched in 2019, Crypto.com Exchange is a high-performance trading platform offering spot, margin, and derivatives trading with deep liquidity and institutional-grade security. Users benefit from competitive fees, advanced order types, and the VIP program. With robust risk controls and seamless API access, the Crypto.com Exchange empowers advanced traders while driving cryptocurrency adoption through innovation, compliance, and a fair, transparent trading environment.

"We have invested heavily over the past two years in making the Crypto.com Exchange the best possible crypto platform for institutional and advanced users," said Giuseppe Giuliani, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Exchange of Crypto.com. "CF Benchmarks is the industry's most respected and utilised index, and having the Crypto.com Exchange included as a CME CF Constituent Exchange is a natural consequence of the hard work we have put into our offering and a statement to our leadership role in crypto institutional trading."

"We are excited for the addition of Crypto.com to our CME CF Bitcoin and Ether indices," said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. "As the cryptocurrency market matures, more investors are seeking reliable investment instruments that offer transparent and trusted pricing. The addition of Crypto.com will add more depth and pricing accuracy to our trusted real-time indices and reference rates which serve as benchmarks for market-leading Bitcoin and Ether futures."

About CF Benchmarks

CF Benchmarks is the leading regulated cryptocurrency index provider. Authorized and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (UK FCA) under the UK Benchmarks Regulation (UK BMR). CF Benchmarks (FRN 847100) is on the FCA Benchmarks Register. Benchmark indices are provided through fully replicable public methodologies and transparent governance, for tracking, valuing and settling risk in cryptocurrency products and services.

CF Benchmarks' indices are integrated into some of the largest regulated crypto products by assets. This includes six out of the 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in the US (IBIT, ARKB, EZBC, BITB, BRRR BTCW) and 99% of the regulated crypto derivatives market, including crypto derivatives offered by CME Group. In total, almost $100bn of assets are referenced to CF Benchmarks indices.

For a full list of products that are referenced against CF Benchmarks indices, please visit our website.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by more than 100 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306645316/en/

Contacts:

CF Benchmarks Media Contact:

press@kraken.com