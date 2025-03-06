United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact and PRI Convene Business Leaders to Accelerate Sustainable Finance for a Resilient Future

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) successfully convened the Executive Roundtable on Sustainable Finance - Driving Leadership in Sustainable Finance for a Resilient Future at the Orchard Hotel in Singapore today. This high-level gathering brought together CEOs, CFOs and institutional investors to mobilize private and institutional capital towards financing sustainable development, addressing biodiversity loss, and closing the SDG financing gap in the Asia-Pacific region.

With Asia facing an annual shortfall of $1.5 trillion to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), discussions centered on scaling innovative financing mechanisms to drive inclusive growth, climate resilience, and sustainable development. The roundtable, aligned with the UN's Road Map for Financing the 2030 Agenda, emphasized the urgent need for private sector leadership in mobilizing capital for the Global South and integrating sustainability-related factors into financial decision-making.

Key Themes and Insights

The discussions were structured around two key themes:

Participants explored strategies for increasing capital flows into emerging economies, tackling investment barriers, and aligning financial markets with long-term sustainability goals. Biodiversity & Climate Finance: Leaders deliberated on how businesses and investors can incorporate nature and biodiversity into investment frameworks, ensuring that capital supports climate resilience and ecosystem restoration.

Speaking at the event, Neha Das, Head of Asia & Oceania, UN Global Compact, underscored the role of corporate leaders in advancing sustainable finance: "Achieving the SDGs requires bold leadership and concrete action from the private sector. By embedding sustainability into business and investment strategies, companies and financial institutions can accelerate progress toward a more resilient and equitable global economy."

David Atkin, CEO of PRI, emphasized the importance of investor action: "Institutional investors have a fiduciary responsibility to consider sustainability-related factors in their investment and ownership decisions. Alongside investor action, an enabling policy environment has a critical role in advancing sustainable finance. We are grateful to the UNGC-PRI roundtable participants for an important discussion on how leadership in these areas can create a sustainable future in Singapore and beyond."

The roundtable concluded with a call to action for businesses and investors to:

Strengthen commitments to sustainable finance by aligning corporate financial strategies with sustainability-related factors.

Collaborate with policymakers to address policy barriers and enhance regulatory frameworks supporting sustainable investment.

Advance standardized reporting on biodiversity and climate-related financial risks.

This event also set the stage for deeper engagement at future UN Global Compact events reinforcing the commitment to scaling sustainable finance solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

