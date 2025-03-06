Dormer Pramet unveils new products for 2025

MEBANE, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormer Pramet is expanding its portfolio of indexable tools with the launch of new high-performance turning and milling solutions. Designed to maximize productivity, these tools combine enhanced precision, durability, and efficiency, empowering manufacturers to go beyond limits in their operations.

Built to break through performance barriers, new Dormer Pramet tools feature advanced materials, innovative designs, and next-generation coatings. They deliver the reliability and efficiency needed to tackle today's toughest machining challenges.

New turning products

The latest additions to the Dormer Pramet turning range include:

T5415 CVD grade : Ideal for turning nodular cast iron and ISO H group materials, T5415 offers outstanding durability in interrupted cuts and improved wear detection, ensuring reliability in high-performance turning operations.

: Ideal for turning nodular cast iron and ISO H group materials, T5415 offers outstanding durability in interrupted cuts and improved wear detection, ensuring reliability in high-performance turning operations. KM chipbreaker : Designed for ISO K group materials, the KM chipbreaker features a wide T-land and positive rake angle for smoother, more consistent cuts. When paired with the T5415 grade, it provides excellent stability, process security, and performance in medium turning applications.

: Designed for ISO K group materials, the KM chipbreaker features a wide T-land and positive rake angle for smoother, more consistent cuts. When paired with the T5415 grade, it provides excellent stability, process security, and performance in medium turning applications. GL. S-PM inserts: Designed for deep parting-off and grooving of non-ferrous materials and titanium-based superalloys, these inserts deliver superior wear resistance and extended tool life, ensuring reliable performance even in continuous or slightly interrupted cuts.



New milling products

Dormer Pramet milling innovations for 2025 include:

STD series for shoulder milling : Featuring triangular inserts and four adaptable cutters, the versatile STD series handles light, medium, rough, and aluminum machining with depths of cut up to 11 mm, offering cost-effective and flexible solutions.

: Featuring triangular inserts and four adaptable cutters, the versatile STD series handles light, medium, rough, and aluminum machining with depths of cut up to 11 mm, offering cost-effective and flexible solutions. SRN series for copy milling: This economical series includes double-sided round inserts with eight cutting edges, maximizing material removal rates and reducing costs by up to 20%. SRN provides smooth cutting and enhanced stability for high-performance applications in aerospace, energy, and other industries.

Unified strength of Dormer Pramet

"These offerings represent not only our latest technological advancements but also the unified strength of Dormer Pramet as a master brand", said Eduardo Martin, President of Dormer Pramet. "This marks the beginning of a new era where our combined expertise delivers innovative, sustainable, and customer-focused solutions."

For more information on the new Dormer Pramet products for 2025, visit https://dormerpramet.com/new-products-2025and watch the new campaign video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjGvU6THb5k.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a global manufacturer and supplier of tools for the metal cutting industry. It is a part of the Sandvik Group, a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. Dormer Pramet's comprehensive product program encompasses both rotary and indexable drilling, milling, threading and turning tools for use in a wide variety of production environments. An extensive sales and technical support service operates from 20 offices, serving more than 100 markets worldwide. These are assisted by dedicated production facilities in Europe, Americas and Asia, along with a highly developed distribution and logistics network.

Pictured: Dormer Pramet new high-performance indexable tools for 2025.

