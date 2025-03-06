Anzeige
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2025 09:10 Uhr
Katie Holmes Wears Your New Favorite Sneaker: ECCO BIOM 2.2

Finanznachrichten News

All-day comfort, and all-day style

KATIE HOLMES SPOTTED IN ECCO

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stepping out in style and comfort, actor Katie Holmes is in New York wearing the ECCO BIOM 2.2 sneaker and putting her own distinctive twist on the shoe.

Delivering everyday versatility, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is easy to style. With an on-trend and understated, athletic aesthetic, the shoe seamlessly switches gear, making it a must for design-conscious women like Katie. Mixed materials - leather and suede from ECCO's own tanneries, plus mesh inserts - add depth to the minimal style.

Befitting the Danish brand's reputation as an innovator and champion of wearer-first technology, the sneaker feels as good as it looks. Designed with ECCO BIOM® NATURAL MOTION® that encourages natural movement of the foot, ECCO LYTR Technology for an ultra-light feel and rubber inserts for grip and support, the ECCO BIOM 2.2 is the ultimate all-day comfort. The perfect shoe for the woman on-the-go.

ECCO BIOM 2.2 in white suede, available now at ecco.com and select stores globally.

SOCIAL MEDIA
@ECCO ECCO ECCOBIOM

CREDITS
Photographer: SGM


