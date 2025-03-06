Nano One Materials Corp.: Nano One Provides Update on Technology Leadership

Highlights:

Dr. Campbell to retire as CTO in June and continue part-time in July managing IP.

Dr. Liang has a long history with Nano One, has transitioned to senior VP of Technology and will lead technology, process innovation and readiness for commercialization.

Nano One® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)("Nano One" or the "Company"), a process technology company specializing in lithium-ion battery cathode active materials, is pleased to announce updates to its senior technology leadership team.

After nearly a decade of guiding Nano One's technological growth, Dr. Stephen Campbell is set to retire as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at the end of June and shift in July to a part-time role managing the Company's portfolio of intellectual property (IP). He will continue to work with board member, patent agent, IP specialist and domain knowledge expert Dr. Joseph Guy, on patent applications and prosecutions to ensure that the Company's technology and its inventive processes are protected and leveraged as it scales.

Dr. Campbell will transition the day-to-day R&D leadership to Dr. Guoxian Liang, who has a long history with Nano One's team in Québec, joined Nano One Burnaby part-time in spring 2024, and transitioned to full-time as Senior VP of Technology on March 3,, 2025. Dr. Liang will lead R&D, technology, process innovation and readiness for commercialization.

"On behalf of the Board, our shareholders and the Nano One team," said Mr. Blondal, CEO of Nano One, "I would like to thank Stephen for a decade of exemplary technical leadership and contributions as CTO, for the smooth transition with Guoxian, and for continuing his important duties managing our portfolio of IP. Stephen has played a vital role in creating shareholder value and technology advancements that include the innovative One-Pot Process, world-leading sulfate-free chemistry, and 50 patents granted in key jurisdictions around the globe. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Guoxian, who has built a strong rapport with the Nano One team - We look forward to working with both Guoxian and Stephen going forward."

Dr. Liang emphasized the opportunity ahead. "There is a strong need for the One-Pot Process technology in North America and Europe, and our team has a ten-year head start-an advantage that positions us for success. I have great confidence in this team's expertise and drive to bring our technology to commercialization, and I'm excited to contribute my experience to this next phase of growth."

With 19 years of battery industry experience, Dr. Liang has played a key role in the global commercialization of lithium-ion cathode materials. He was instrumental in the first large-scale commercialization of LFP at Phostech Lithium in 2006, a milestone in the industry. He later took on a global leadership role at Johnson Matthey, managing high-nickel cathode programs in Shanghai, before moving to Rivian's Palo Alto team to support advanced battery development for electric vehicles. His expertise spans cathode development, cell engineering, product development, and scaling production processes, making him a valuable addition to Nano One's leadership team. Dr. Liang holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in China.

Dr. Campbell shared his perspective on the transition: "Over the past ten years, we've advanced our chemical processing technologies to make what happens in the One Pot reactors unique, competitive and highly differentiated from both the established and the emerging methods of making cathode active materials. We have pioneered technology solutions to solve the long-term challenges of scaling high volume cathode production globally, when others were merely copying what worked in the past. This long-term thinking has rewarded us with a large and growing suite of patents, trademarks and trade secrets that protect our business and the interests of shareholder, government and industrial stakeholders. We've readied One-Pot for commercialization-and for continuous innovation. We have a world-class team, and I am confident as I prepare for semi-retirement, that Nano One's technology is in very capable hands for the transition to production, licensing and growth.

"We have created value through process innovation, yet it is never truly done. It is a continuous process, and the team will keep pushing forward, refining and improving the technology to make it more efficient, cost-effective and globally competitive. I'm proud to have been part of a remarkable journey, glad to continue my contributions on IP, and excited for the growth phase of our business."

About Nano One®

Nano One® Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a technology company changing how the world makes cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Applications include stationary energy storage systems (ESS), portable electronics, and electric vehicles (EVs). The Company's patented One-Pot process reduces costs, is easier-to permit, lowers energy intensity, environmental footprint, and reliance on problematic supply chains. The Company is helping to drive energy security, supply chain resilience, industrial competitiveness and increased performance through process innovation. Scalability is proven and being demonstrated at Nano One's LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) pilot production plant in Québec-leveraging the only facility and expertise of its kind outside of Asia. Strategic collaborations and partnerships with international companies like Sumitomo Metal Mining, Rio Tinto, and Worley are supporting a design-one-build-many licensing growth strategy-delivering cost-competitive, easier-to-permit and faster-to-market battery materials production solutions world-wide. Nano One has received funding from the Government of Canada, the Government of the United States, the Government of Québec, and the Government of British Columbia.

For more information, please visit nanoOne.ca

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

