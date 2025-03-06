Anzeige
Ørsted A/S: More renewable power from offshore wind - Gode Wind3 starts commercial operation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ More renewable power from offshore wind - Gode Wind3 starts commercial operation 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
More renewable power from offshore wind - Gode Wind3 starts commercial operation 
06-March-2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6.3.2025 09:00:01 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
After finished offshore construction and commissioning work, Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure's Gode Wind3 Offshore 
Wind Farm is now producing enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 250,000households in Germany. 
Final testing for the Gode Wind3 Offshore Wind Farm, which is jointly owned by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, was 
completed on 28 February 2025, and the project is now fully commissioned. The project is Ørsted's fifth operational 
offshore wind farm in Germany, and with an installed capacity of 253MW, it can supply the equivalent of 250,000 
households with renewable power. The offshore wind farm will be followed by the 913MW Borkum Riffgrund3, for which the 
last wind turbine was installed in early January. 
In Germany, Ørsted can now supply the equivalent of approx. 1.6 million households with renewable electricity from 
offshore wind alone. Ørsted is the market leader, operating almost 20% of Germany's total offshore wind capacity. 
Nuveen Infrastructure is one of the largest managers of infrastructure investment around the world with over USD 30 
billion assets under management. Across its 7.6+ GW of portfolio capacity, the firm is capable of powering more than 4 
million homes with renewable energy. 
Patrick Harnett, Chief Operating Officer at Ørsted, said: "Offshore wind is a key technology in Germany's transition to 
green energy. With the completion of Gode Wind 3, Ørsted now has five operational offshore wind farms in the German 
part of the North Sea, producing homegrown renewable energy at large scale. We'll further expand our supply of green 
power to German households and businesses when our next offshore wind farm, Borkum Riffgrund 3, comes online in 2026." 
Jordi Francesch, Managing Director of Renewable Energy Investments at Nuveen Infrastructure, said: "We are thrilled to 
announce the successful commencement of operations at the Gode Wind 3 Offshore Wind Farm, a landmark achievement in our 
partnership with Ørsted. This milestone underscores our shared commitment to advancing renewable and independent energy 
solutions and delivering sustainable value for society, the environment, and our investors." 
Felix Gschnell, Programme Director for Gode Wind3, said: "I'm very proud to see that Gode Wind 3 now completely feeds 
in power to the German grid, having started its full commercial operation. Completing this project in a challenging 
industry environment has been a massive effort for our team and our entire supply chain - to whom I would like to say a 
big thank you." 
In August 2023, construction of Gode Wind3 started at sea, when the first foundation was installed. Gode Wind3 consists 
of 23wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, each with a capacity of 11MW. With a rotor diameter of 
200metres, this wind turbine model is currently the largest running wind turbine in German waters. The new generation 
of wind turbines offers up to 40% higher annual energy yield compared to the 8MW wind turbine. 
The electricity generated at Gode Wind3 will be transmitted via the wind farm's own offshore substation and a converter 
station by TenneT, the German transmission system operator (TSO), entering the extra-high voltage grid onshore in the 
German state of Lower Saxony. Operations will continue to be managed from Ørsted's hub at the port of Norden-Norddeich 
in Lower Saxony. For the electricity production at Gode Wind3, Ørsted will now receive a weighted average price of 
EUR81 per MWh. 
Innovation and European co-operation 
For the installation of three of the monopile foundations, Ørsted used a newly developed method - completely replacing 
the conventional installation method involving pile driving. The implementation of the new installation technology has 
resulted in a substantial decrease in underwater noise levels. Gode Wind3 has been an international collaboration 
between Ørsted and contractors from several European countries. The manufacturing and logistics sites have included 
locations in Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and France. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Frederik Høj Rühne 
+45 99 55 72 77 
freho@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
ir@orsted.com 
Nuveen Infrastructure 
Charlotte Stickings 
+44 7795 071186 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP 
Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its 
science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in 
Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the 
group's revenue was DKK 71.0 billion (EUR 9.5 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us. 
About Nuveen Infrastructure 
NuveenInfrastructure, is the infrastructure investment arm of Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA with USD 1.3 
trillion in assets under management as of 31December 2024. Nuveen Infrastructure aims to invest in middle market 
opportunities across multiple strategies and sectors, including clean energy, agribusiness, telecommunications, 
transportation, and social infrastructure. Our platform offers a diverse set of vehicles and customised strategies as 
well as deep expertise through an extensive operating partner network. 
Attachments 
 . News Gode Wind 3 COD.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  378126 
EQS News ID:  2096272 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096272&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
