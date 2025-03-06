China installed 277. 57 GW of solar in 2024, up 28. 3% from 2023 and bringing total capacity to 887 GW. , according to the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). The CPIA said China's solar industry expanded rapidly in 2024, continuing strong growth since 2022. A backlog of delayed projects led to a record 148. 1% surge in 2023, raising new capacity to 216. 88 GW. Despite this, 2024 saw further growth, with installations up 28. 3% to 277. 57 GW, pushing total PV capacity to 887 GW. The CPIA's 2024-25 roadmap warned that growth may slow, projecting 2025 additions between 215 GW and 255 ...

