Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 66.6111 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22876371 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 378143 EQS News ID: 2096310 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 06, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)