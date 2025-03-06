u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox ZED-X20P all-band GNSS receiver enables affordable global cm-level precision, customer sampling started



06.03.2025 / 09:32 CET/CEST





Compact receiver unlocks worldwide high-precision navigation for the mass market, with the total cost of ownership up to 90% less than conventional solutions. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 6, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced the launch and availability of its all-band GNSS module, the ZED-X20P . Designed to deliver global, centimeter-level location precision to the mass market, all at a total cost up to 90% less than traditional solutions. The ZED-X20P draws on u-blox's long-standing expertise in global navigation satellite system (GNSS) solutions to break down the technological and cost barriers to put worldwide, cm-level navigation capabilities within reach for numerous applications for the first time. The compact and highly energy-efficient ZED-X20P is aimed primarily at the industrial sector, including smart construction, surveying, precision agriculture, rail, maritime, mining, and deformation monitoring. Other potential use cases include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robotics, delivery robots, smart cities, and virtual reality. Cost-effective global deployment The u-blox ZED-X20P is designed for global use at scale. It can receive concurrent signals on the L1, L2, L5, and L6 bands from four global GNSS constellations, as well as SBAS, QZSS, and NavIC. To achieve high-precision positional information, the ZED-X20P is compatible with a range of GNSS correction services, including those delivered via satellite through L-band, with no extra hardware required. Customers can choose u-blox's PointPerfect, which offers a full range of PPP-RTK, network RTK, and global PPP correction services for solid performance and scalability to mass-market solutions. The module also offers built-in support for Galileo E6, meaning customers will have access to the free-to-use Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS), as well as any standard-compliant RTK service, including free and commercial options, for maximum flexibility. When paired with an all-band antenna such as the u-blox ANN-MB2, the ZED-X20P ensures optimal results, combining ease of use with superior compatibility. Together, they create a one-stop-shop solution for achieving affordable high precision across a diverse array of applications. Security and ease of integration With location data integrity being critical to many of the ZED-X20P's target applications, the module is designed with end-to-end security to safeguard the navigation information the host equipment receives, by protecting one of the most important sensors in the end device. Security measures include secure boot and signed firmware to prevent tampering and a built-in root of trust for securely storing cryptographic material. The module supports Galileo OSNMA (Open Service Navigation Message Authentication) and uses encrypted correction data to enhance security further. It features all-band frequency diversity, which provides robust protection against jamming. Additionally, all communications between the module and the host are encrypted and authenticated, ensuring secure data transfer. The ZED-X20P is also designed for ease of integration into new and existing products. Combining all positioning functionality into a single compact module that incorporates the all-band receiver chip and correction data processing eliminates the need for additional receivers or on-host processing. Moreover, by retaining the popular ZED form factor, the module offers an easy upgrade path for existing customers, including those using the ZED-F9P. Democratizing high-precision GNSS and inspiring innovation By breaking down traditional barriers for worldwide, high-precision GNSS technology, the u-blox ZED-X20P offers global cm-level navigation to the mass market for the first time. The engineering community now has unprecedented opportunities to enhance existing products, launch new offerings, or even create new product categories. Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, elaborated: "We are excited that customers can now start working with our new ZED-X20P module, which integrates a unique combination of u-blox GNSS single chip, firmware, and correction service within a module. It enables trustworthy centimeter-level positioning around the globe. Applications like mobile robots, precision agriculture, and automated construction machines will benefit from superior performance at a significantly lower cost than more traditional solutions." The ZED-X20P will be presented at Embedded World 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, on 11 - 13 March (Hall 3 - 319). Samples of the ZED-X20P and its evaluation kit can be ordered now for delivery in April. To find out more, visit our website at u-blox.com/zed-x20p .

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media contacts Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



End of Media Release

