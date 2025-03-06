US solar facilities lost $5,720 per megawatt in 2024, with global losses from equipment failures and extreme weather reaching $10 billion. Raptor Maps says 193 GW of projects recorded rising power losses, primarily from inverters, strings, and combiners, with regional weather risks varying significantly. From pv magazine USA Raptor Maps, a US software, drone and robotics analytics firm, said global annualized losses for solar asset underperformance reached up to $10 billion in 2024. The company said that while the growth in underperformance slowed down year over year, increasing 15%, the average ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...