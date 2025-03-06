Guidehouse Selected by DESNZ to Shape the Future of Great Britain's Electricity Market

Supporting Great Britain's transition to a decarbonised, cost-effective, and secure electricity system

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been selected by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) of the United Kingdom to assist with its Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA). Guidehouse will play a critical role in designing the future of Great Britain's electricity market, driving the transition to a decarbonised, cost-effective, and secure electricity system.

Leveraging its extensive expertise in energy markets, policy analysis, and regulatory reform, Guidehouse will support DESNZ in this comprehensive review. The firm will provide critical insights on REMA programme topics such as wholesale market reform, locational pricing, capacity market and auction designs, contracts for difference, and low-carbon flexibility. These crucial decisions will shape the United Kingdom's ability to achieve its decarbonisation goals and impact consumers' energy bills for decades to come.

"We are delighted to collaborate with DESNZ on REMA and support the UK in achieving its net zero ambitions," said Matthew Dwyer, Partner at Guidehouse. "Building on our long history of working with European governments on energy policy design and implementation, we are proud to contribute to REMA's objectives and deliver value for consumers and taxpayers."

Announced in April 2022 as part of the British Energy Security Strategy, REMA is a cornerstone of the UK Government's strategy to reduce electricity market inefficiencies and achieve net zero by 2030. This flagship government programme seeks to strike the perfect balance between reducing consumer costs, ensuring energy security, and making renewable investments attractive.

