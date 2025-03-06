SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS Secures Germany's Rigorous VDE 4110 & 4120 Certification from TÜV SÜD

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SINEXCEL (300693.SZ), a global pioneer in modular energy storage and EV charging solutions, has successfully obtained the prestigious grid-connected VDE 4110 & 4120 certification from TÜV SÜD for its Front-of-Meter (FTM) solution - 1725kW Power Conversion System (PCS). This certification reinforces SINEXCEL's commitment to high-performance grid solutions.

Rigorous Testing & Certification

The VDE 4110 (medium voltage) and 4120 (high voltage) standards rank among Europe's most stringent grid connection requirements, ensuring compliance with the highest levels of quality, performance, and grid code regulations. These standards demand robust performance in grid stability, protection mechanisms, and operational compliance-including stringent voltage ride-through, frequency response, and reactive power control capabilities.

SINEXCEL successfully passed the TR3 testing, TR4 modeling, and TR8 certification process, demonstrating its engineering excellence and ability to meet global grid standards.

Engineered for Performance & Adaptability

Designed to enhance grid stability, the 1725kW PCS features a modular design ( 215kW to 1.72MW per unit), allowing flexible deployment and configuration for various energy storage applications. It can replace central or string inverters while supporting diverse battery configurations. With efficiency up to 98.5%, its multi-string technology ensures optimal battery safety, while peak shaving and load shifting capabilities help reduce operational costs. The combined AC and DC output enables easy control and expansion on DC energy, ensuring redundancy, improved availability, and resilience. Its NEMA 3R-rated cabinets offer durability in harsh conditions, while a 10ms rapid response supports real-time grid balancing. The solution also meets industry standards across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Expanding Global Compliance & Market Reach

With this certification, SINEXCEL further expands its global compliance portfolio, now boasting 60+ certified models and grid connection certifications in 40+ countries and regions worldwide. including VDE 4120 (high voltage), 4110 (medium voltage), and 4105 (low voltage) in the UK, Austria, and Germany for its storage solutions.

This achievement reinforces SINEXCEL's dedication to delivering high-performance energy solutions for the evolving energy landscape and empowering energy freedom.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a leading pioneer of energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions, backed by nearly two decades of expertise in power electronics. With over 12 GW of installed storage capacity and 140,000 deployed EV charging systems, SINEXCEL has collaborated with more than 600 partners, including industry leaders EVE Energy and Schneider Electric, across 60+ countries and six continents.

