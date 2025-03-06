SalMar Aker Ocean AS becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA ("SalMar") has entered into an agreement with Aker Capital AS ("Aker") to purchase Aker's 15 percent ownership stake in SalMar Aker Ocean AS ("SAO"). The settlement consists of one million SalMar shares and a cash consideration of NOK 76 million.

Offshore aquaculture offers promising growth opportunities both domestically and globally. Following extensive evaluations and discussions, the two partners, SalMar and Aker, have concluded that the technological development and opportunities for offshore/semi-offshore aquaculture, both within and outside Norway, can be more effectively managed as an integrated part of the SalMar group. The same goes for evaluating technical and regulatory frameworks across locations and production areas. Roy Reite and Trine Sæther Romuld, the CEO and CFO of SalMar Aker Ocean AS respectively, have found it natural to step down as the company is incorporated and managed as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SalMar. Anders Fjellheim will become the new managing director of the company.

The transaction values SAO at NOK 4.33 billion on a 100 percent basis. SalMar, which already owns 85 percent of SAO, is purchasing Aker's shares for NOK 650 million. Of this amount, one million shares are valued at NOK 574 million, equivalent to NOK 574 per share. As a result, Aker will become a 0.75 percent owner in SalMar.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

