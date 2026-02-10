

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - SalMar ASA (SALM.OL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled NOK959 million, or NOK7.1 per share. This compares with NOK1.004 billion, or NOK7.6 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SalMar ASA reported adjusted earnings of NOK898 million or NOK6.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to NOK8.176 billion from NOK7.876 billion last year.



SalMar ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK959 Mln. vs. NOK1.004 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK7.1 vs. NOK7.6 last year. -Revenue: NOK8.176 Bln vs. NOK7.876 Bln last year.



