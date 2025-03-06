Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency (REAN) has issued a tender for companies to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for seven hybrid solar plants at educational institutions, totaling 32 MW of PV capacity. Energy services companies, particularly those providing O&M services, are being invited to provide their expertise to a series of solar PV hybrid power plants that have been deployed under the second phase of Nigeria's Energizing Education Programme (EEP). The seven plants are located at education and training institutes across the country, and incorporate solar with battery ...

