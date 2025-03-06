ZTE Corporation: ZTE's Minimalist Private 5G-A solution wins GSMA Foundry Innovation Award at the GLOMO Awards 2025

5G-A Monetization innovation Leading New Trends for Industries

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, won the "GSMA Foundry Innovation Award" at the GLOMO Awards 2025 during MWC Barcelona 2025 for its Minimalist Private 5G-A solution. The award demonstrates the industry's recognition of ZTE's Minimalist Private 5G-A solution and highlights the joint achievements of ZTE and its partners in advancing digital transformation across media and entertainment sectors, with innovative applications including free-roam VR large-space theaters and gaming, as well as wireless 4K production and broadcasting for new media and television.

Minimalist Private 5G-A solution for LBE VR & Broadcasting helps Location-based VR Entertainment industry and broadcasters achieve much more efficient transformation in going wireless and upgrade their businesses. The most important benefit of the innovation is to achieve the business upgrade and offer fantastic user experience without compromising mobility, capacity, sustainability and data security. Such positive impacts can be relevant to other industries such as museums, education and tourism alike, thanks to a nice integration of the power of mmWave, edge computing, cloud and reuse of existing 5G base station infrastructure. More specifically for LBE VR entertainment, Minimalist Private 5G-A solution helps the entertainment providers scale their business up much faster, easier and with lower cost, without compromising the visual quality of the virtual worlds and without heavy backpack that some traditional technologies would require the users to carry on their back. As for professional broadcasters, Minimalist Private 5G-A solution sets the cameramen free from the trouble and danger of the long cable behind, so that they can move much more freely to help produce more highly vivid and intimate live broadcasting contents.

The technology is now supporting many LBE VR entertainment centers in a few cities in China, with the latest center powered by ZTE's Minimalist Private 5G-A solution opened to the public in October 2024. All these entertainment centers have greatly improved customer satisfaction, primarily due to their exceptional visual quality and comfortable physical experience. As a result, they can accommodate a higher number of customers simultaneously, an essential factor for business success, making them stand out in a booming and highly competitive new market.

ZTE has also been collaborating with China Central Television (CCTV) for Chinese New Year Gala live broadcasting powered by Minimalist Private 5G-A solution since 2024, the biggest TV event in China with more than 700 million viewers enjoying more immersive viewing experience. In August 2024, ZTE worked with CelcomDigi, and U Mobile to support RTM (Radio Televisyen Malaysia) in broadcasting 2024 Sukma Games, the biggest national sporting event of the country. The solution was used for both the opening ceremony and the sport games, contributing to the huge success of the games' broadcasting.

In MWC Barcelona 2025, ZTE partnered with Mobile World Live to utilize this solution for wireless live broadcast of interviews. Additionally, an AR live streaming demonstration, powered by the same technology, is showcased at ZTE's exhibition stand, engaging visitors to experience the live event firsthand.

The success of ZTE's Minimalist Private 5G-A solution shows exactly how strong commitment, ecosystem collaboration and deep understanding of the niche markets can make a huge difference when private 5G-A innovations are tailored to solve the key challenges for both professionals and businesses of vertical industries in their pursuit of delivering best user experiences possible to their audience and customers.

The annual GLOMO Awards represents the industry's most prestigious accolade. With a judge panel comprising over 260 global analysts, media professionals, and industry experts this year, the GLOMO Awards 2025 celebrates individuals and companies that drive innovation and showcase excellence in the rapidly growing mobile industry.

