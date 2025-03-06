Univers selected by Albert Heijn to Accelerate its Path to Net Zero

New partnership leverages Univers' AI microgrid solution to meet the complex energy management needs of the Netherlands largest food retailer

AMSTERDAM, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Univers, the global leader for AI in energy headquartered in Singapore, today announced that it has been selected by Albert Heijn, a Dutch flagship supermarket, to deploy its industry-leading microgrid and energy management solutions.

The move comes as part of Albert Heijn's broader strategy to integrate sustainability across its operations, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and navigate increasing complexities in energy management. This initiative is also significant for its potential to influence Scope 3 emissions, with Albert Heijn leveraging its position to encourage sustainability across its supply chain partners.

Univers' advanced microgrid and energy management solutions are designed to tackle complex energy management challenges, particularly in high-demand, sustainability-focused operations like those of Albert Heijn's. With a proven track record in delivering scalable, efficient systems, Univers has established itself as a leader in transforming energy management into a strategic advantage for businesses worldwide.

Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers, said, "This strategic collaboration aligns our "AI for energy" expertise with Albert Heijn's ambitious sustainability goals, highlighting our ability to address the unique needs of end-to-end complex operations that span over different assets, sites, and locations. Together, we look forward to setting a new benchmark for how organizations in the Netherlands can achieve operational excellence with the advanced AI and IoT technology."

Rob Heesen, Director Business Development & Partnerships at Albert Heijn "Partnering with Univers helps us in making a meaningful contribution to a healthier, more social, and more sustainable society," Heesen continues, "This solution will help us in our efforts of electrification and the use of renewable energy throughout our supply chain, which are crucial in achieving our climate goal of net zero by 2050 across the entire chain, from farm to customer."

Managing complex energy needs in a changing world

To tackle its energy transition challenges, Albert Heijn selected Univers' EnOS AI and IoT platform, a combination of on-site and cloud-based solutions designed for seamless energy management.

At its core, the EnOS Edge Grid Controller will act as the local brain, coordinating energy assets like EV chargers, solar installations, heat pumps, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). By optimizing how these assets interact, the system will prevent grid overload and ensure uninterrupted operations.

Meanwhile, EnOS AI Microgrid, a cloud-based module, will provide centralized control, enabling Albert Heijn to monitor energy performance, prioritize asset use, and make data-driven decisions in real time. This dual approach ensures a flexible and efficient energy network that can adapt to both current needs and future demands.

The rollout of Univers' solutions is already delivering immediate benefits, from reducing reliance on traditional power grids to significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions. Beyond operational efficiencies, the implementation underscores a broader shift in how sustainability initiatives are perceived and executed in the Dutch food retail sector.

About Univers

Univers is the global leader for AI in Energy. Our EnOS platform empowers enterprises across industries to solve complex energy challenges with intelligent, data-driven insights.

With 280 million devices connected, 788GW of renewables managed, and a global network of 1200+ customers, we are the only global technology partner offering a truly comprehensive, end-to-end energy management solution, supporting enterprises at every stage of their energy transition journey.

For more information, please visit univers.com

