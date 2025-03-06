The Somali government is running a tender for the development of a 12 MW solar/36 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the northeastern part of the country. The deadline for applications is May 5. Somalia's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has opened a tender for a hybrid solar-plus-storage project. The tender details state that the 12 MW solar and 36 MWh BESS project will be built in the northeastern port city of Berbera. The chosen developer will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the facility, alongside the development of 13. 5 km of 33 ...

