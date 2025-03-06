Live Verdure becomes Decidr AI Industries - A bold new era in AI-powered innovation

Live Verdure (ASX:LV1) has officially rebranded as Decidr AI Industries (ASX:DAI), signaling a strategic transformation into a leader in AI-driven decision intelligence.With a strong foundation in digital innovation, the company is now focused on equipping businesses with cutting-edge AI technology to drive smarter, faster and more impactful decisions.Decidr AI Industries will leverage its proprietary AI capabilities to build next-generation applications and solutions. The company's transition marks a pivotal shift, positioning it at the forefront of AI-powered transformation across industries, with ambitious expansion plans into new markets and sectors.A New Era of Growth and InnovationWith this transition, Decidr AI Industries is committed to accelerating AI adoption, unlocking new growth opportunities for enterprises, and reinforcing its market leadership. The company's strategic direction will focus on the continued development of AI-enabled solutions, leveraging advanced machine learning to enhance decision-making at scale.Executive Chairman of Decidr AI Industries, David Brudenell, expressed his excitement about the transformation:"The transition to Decidr AI Industries reflects the evolution of our business and the enormous potential we see in AI-driven decision intelligence. We are building on the success of Decidr.ai and taking a bold step forward to become a global leader in AI enablement. Our proprietary technology gives us a strong competitive edge and we are excited about the opportunities this unlocks for our investors, partners and customers alike."As Decidr AI Industries expands its AI-driven product portfolio the company is positioned for rapid growth, with a vision to become a dominant force in AI innovation. Investors can expect enhanced value creation, fueled by a clear focus on technology, scalability and market expansion.For more information, visit decidrindustries.ai