Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement for the provinces of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I, Newfoundland and Labrador (together the "Atlantic Provinces"). The contractual agreement will deliver 20 new locations of Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). With this addition, our emerging brand portfolio now has 521 units under development agreements, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly.

"Leveraging the strong franchising interest and area development agreements established in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, we look forward to expanding Heal into a leading national brand. By incorporating 4 additional provinces and securing 20 more units under development, our rollout now totals 120 contractually committed Heal Wellness units across 8 provinces. Our plan is to have Heal become a recognized national brand in every province across Canada," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"Our area developer team continues to get stronger with David Wilson now overseeing Atlantic Canada, joining Scott Grandin in Central Canada and Stephen Travers in Western Canada. This strategic move sets the course for growth of Heal Wellness brand over the coming years, as we continue to focus on delivering organic development in our backyard and expand our national footprint. We believe our multi branded portfolio will continue to deliver strong results and help us continue to secure some of the best available real estate in the country."

"This is another step forward in our mission to becoming a predictable and disciplined growth company. Happy Belly currently has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth. It is key for us to continue selecting the right franchise partners along with the right real estate to achieve our development goals for the brands."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

