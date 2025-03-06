The German PV company saw revenue plunge nearly 20% last year. SMA expects revenue and profit to stabilize in 2025 due in part to restructuring measures, which are already having an impact. From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology AG recorded a 19. 7% decline in revenue to €1. 53 billion ($1. 65 billion) in the past fiscal year. At the same time, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) slid into the red, from €311 million in 2023 to a loss of €16 million in 2024, according to the PV company's preliminary, unaudited figures published on Wednesday. ...

