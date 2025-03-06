China Telecom Global: China Telecom Successfully Hosts the TeleAI Ecosystem Future Summit during MWC 2025

Opening A New Chapter in Global Ecological Collaboration

HONG KONG, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4th, during MWC 2025, China Telecom successfully hosted the "TeleAI Ecosystem Future Summit" in Barcelona. Under the theme of "Empowering Intelligent Future with TeleAI", the event brought together leaders from the global telecommunications industry, international operators, and ecosystem partners worldwide to explore how AI can drive industrial transformation and foster the development of an intelligent ecosystem. Ms. Lara Dewar, Chief Marketing Officer of GSMA, and Mr. Tang Ke, Executive Vice Presidents of China Telecom, delivered welcoming address, while Liu Ying, Executive Vice Presidents of China Telecom, presented a keynote speech.

In Tang Ke's speech, he underscored China Telecom's establishment of AI-system framework which termed "1+1+1+M+N." This framework comprises 1 intelligent computing cloud base, 1 data base, 1 Xingchen large model, M internal large models, and N industry-specific large model applications. The Xingchen large model system, developed in-house, spans four key domains: semantics, speech, vision, and multimodalities capabilities. It has been deployed across more than 50 industries, including government affairs, healthcare, and education, empowering over 600 projects worldwide and serving more than 100 countries and regions. Mr. Tang expressed his aspiration for the summit to serve as a catalyst for building an international ecosystem cooperation platform, fostering the creation of an AI ecosystem alliance, fulfill the commitment to share China's experience, empower the global ecosystem, share the power of connectivity, and co-create an intelligent future together.

In Liu Ying's speech, she elaborated on China Telecom's vision for global AI ecosystem collaboration, delving into AI development trends, the convergence of cloud and network technologies, intelligent computing infrastructure, and industry applications. In the realm of computing power, China Telecom has established a domestic computing power layout of "2+4+31+X" and an international computing power network of "9+30+X+N." The company has independently developed the "Xirang" intelligent computing platform, achieving breakthroughs in AI frameworks, operator optimization, and large-scale distributed training technologies, thereby enabling efficient and stable computing power scheduling. In network innovation, the company has constructed an intelligent network foundation based on All-Optical Network 2.0, IP networks, and wireless networks to support AI applications. Its self-developed "Intelligent Endogenous Base Station" and cross-network domain NWDAF products enhance network intelligence, facilitating digital transformation across multiple industries. In AI capabilities, China Telecom has launched the "Xingchen" AI system, encompassing intelligent computing cloud, data base, and multimodal large models. The company has developed 50 industry-specific large models and launched the "Xingchen Intelligent Agent Platform" and "Xingchen Large Models Software Factory," significantly lowering the threshold for intelligent application development. In data capabilities, China Telecom has unveiled the "Xinghai Big Data", leveraging core strengths such as government-enterprise collaboration, data intelligence platforms, and cross-border data circulation to build a comprehensive data service ecosystem, in the meantime, continues to drive the integration of AI with 5G, industrial internet, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and low-altitude economy, propelling intelligent upgrades and empowering industry transformation. Furthermore, China Telecom has made significant strides in the convergence of networks and AI: Through 'Network For AI,' it optimizes network services to meet AI demands and achieves efficient cross-regional data transmission; leveraging 'Network By AI,' it enhances network intelligence and helps developing innovative applications such as smart base stations. Moving forward, China Telecom is evolving from a traditional telecom operator to an integrated service provider, driving deep convergence of network+cloud+AI.

Currently, AI is rapidly converging with cloud computing, network communication, and industry applications, reshaping the industrial landscape. China Telecom is dedicated to advancing AI development through "cloud-network integration" and promoting the large-scale application of intelligent technologies. During the summit, China Telecom held a launch ceremony for its Global Al Ecosystem Collaboration Plan, unveiling a suite of cutting-edge technologies and solutions. The released capabilities include the intelligent computing cloud base, the Xingchen large models system, and edge-cloud collaborative AI applications. Through close collaboration with leading international operators, technology companies, and industry partners, China Telecom aims to accelerate the global adoption and implementation of AI technologies, supporting industry-wide intelligent transformation.

At the summit, leading global operators and AI ecosystem partners gathered to discuss innovations and applications in the AI field. Aaron Partouche, Innovation Director of Colt Technology Services, and Anh Viet, Chairman of FPT Telecom, shared their practical experiences in AI convergence development, highlighting the unique advantages of operators in driving AI technological innovation and industrialization. Amit Sachdeva, Senior Director & Telco Industry Advisor of Microsoft, explored how AI and data intelligence are driving transformation in the telecommunications industry, while Hu Jian, Co-founder & CPO of SiliconFlow, shared insights on the collaborative innovation of algorithms, systems, and hardware in building next-generation AI infrastructure.

As the world enters a new era of intelligence, China Telecom is accelerating the integration of cloud and network technologies and intelligent computing innovation, building a next-generation global digital infrastructure to deeply empower industries with AI technologies and drive the rise of the digital economy. Simultaneously, China Telecom will actively forge partnerships with global industry players to create an open and win-win AI ecosystem, explore more intelligent application scenarios, and jointly usher in a next frontier of intelligent connectivity.

