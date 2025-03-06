Odine and Turkcell Collaborate on AI-Powered Predictive Management to Support Network Monitoring and Automation

ISTANBUL, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, has collaborated with Turkcell, to develop and implement an AI-powered Predictive Management solution, contributing to improvements in network monitoring, automation, and operational efficiency.

In partnership with Turkcell, the AI-powered Predictive Management will leverage Machine Learning to analyze network performance and predict prospective anomalies in the network, so as to notify the operator for taking counter measures beforehand. The solution utilizes Generative AI to investigate the predicted anomaly and create root cause analysis reports to assist the operator in addressing them. Predictive Management also presents real-time visualization of the network, together with performance monitoring data, alarms and maintenance logs. With the help of the solution, the operator will be able to monitor the current state of its network, as well as its predicted future. It is expected that the Predictive Management solution will significantly reduce operational costs, improve service and network availability, and enhance operator's responsiveness.

Prof. Dr. Vehbi Çagri Güngör, Chief Network Technologies Officer at Turkcell, stated, "The AI-powered Predictive Management was tested to monitor the network and provide predictive analysis using real-time data, helping to identify potential issues early and enhance operational efficiency. We look forward to seeing this collaboration lead to even more positive developments in the future and contribute to our ongoing digital transformation efforts."

"This collaboration exemplifies Odine's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI to advance digital infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiencies while fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth. We remain committed to exploring new opportunities that drive progress in the industry," said Alper Tunga Burak, Chairman and CEO, Odine.

By integrating AI and automation into network management, Odine and Turkcell are advancing the next generation of intelligent telecommunications solutions, reinforcing their commitment to efficiency, scalability, and seamless digital transformation.

ABOUT TURKCELL:

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data and IPTV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

ABOUT ODINE:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

www.odine.com

