VERSITY: Versity Progress Update

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access+ (MLVSY/FR0014003I41), provides an update on its recent activities and developments.

INEUF.COM: Restructuring and Strategic Expansion

Following the acquisition of INEUF.com, the company has completed the restructuring of the website to optimize its efficiency and performance.

Rapidly Growing Real Estate Portfolio

INEUF.com now offers a portfolio of more than 120,000 properties for sale, significantly strengthening its position in the new-build real estate market.

AI Enhancing Sales Performance

Committed to innovation and optimizing sales performance, we have deployed an AI agent designed to support our network of 340 sales professionals, enhancing sales conversion rates.

Strategic Partnership Nearing Completion

We are in the final stages of securing a strategic partnership with a major player in the French market. This collaboration will significantly expand our sales network and market presence. The details of this partnership will be announced in March 2025.

Legal Proceedings Against Capital Système Investissements (CSI)

Further to our previous communication, we inform shareholders that the company has filed a complaint with the public prosecutor regarding the conduct of Capital Système Investissements (CSI). This legal action aims to protect shareholder interests and assert our rights. We remain confident of a favorable outcome.

Filing of Accounts and Resumption of Trading

A new statutory auditor approved by the court.

Due to conflicts of interest arising from our previous auditor's engagements with companies related to CSI, we requested their resignation, resulting in a delay in submitting audited financial statements.

Following our request, the Nice court approved the appointment of a new statutory auditor on January 17, 2025, and granted our request for an extension for filing the audited accounts.

Trading Resumption Outlook

With this new appointment, audited financial statements are expected to be published no later than the end of April, enabling the resumption of trading for our shares, currently placed in the Penalty Bench compartment. At this stage, we anticipate:

A significant reduction in losses compared to the unaudited figures published for 2023.

A substantial increase in revenue in 2025, driven by our expansion efforts and new partnerships.

Frédéric Ibanez, President of Versity :

« Dear shareholders, at Versity, we remain fully committed to growth and innovation.

Our recent progress with INEUF.com, our deployment of artificial intelligence, and our strategic partnership reflect our ambition.

Despite the challenges we've faced, our primary focus remains creating strong value for our shareholders and partners.

We have navigated challenging conditions with resilience and determination. Your patience and trust have been essential throughout this transitional period, and we sincerely thank you for it. We enter 2025 with confidence and resolve, convinced our efforts will yield results.

The partnership we've built will be announced in March 2025, marking a key milestone in our development. »

About Versity SA

Versity SA, listed on Euronext Access, specializes in developing innovative digital solutions for the real estate sector. Its goal is to streamline interactions among market participants by integrating next-generation technologies into real estate services.

About INEUF.com

INEUF.com is the largest marketplace dedicated to new-build real estate in France, featuring a portfolio of over 4,000 projects and 120,000 properties. With a network of 320 advisors, the company leads the market in the sale of new properties and real estate investments.

For more information, please contact: presse@versity.i

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mnCeYsmblJybmHBwapxlm5ZjamdkyGCYa2OYyGhpmMuYmWuVyJeTbJWaZnJhmGZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90313-2025-03-06_cp-versity-ineuf_points_va.pdf