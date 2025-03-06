GameClass Partners with NASEF South Africa to Bring Video Game Education to Over 200 Schools

GameClass, the groundbreaking EdTech startup that transforms popular video games into interactive educational lessons and assessments, has officially partnered with the Network of Academic and Scholastic Esports Federations (NASEF) South Africa to bring innovative video game education software to over 200 schools across Africa.

GameClass Presented at Columbia University

GameClass Founder and CEO Skyler Scarlett demos product to students at Columbia University in NY.

The partnership includes ambitious plans to expand support to up to 500 schools and 10,000 students across Africa by the end of 2025, bringing transformative video game education to even more classrooms.

"Our visions aligned perfectly," said Skyler Scarlett, founder and CEO of GameClass, a two-time ABC Shark Tank entrepreneur. "This partnership marks the beginning of rapid global expansion, something rarely seen for early-stage EdTech startups."

Scarlett attributes GameClass's momentum to a world-class team, including CTO Naresh Gupta, who has worked for Microsoft, led research as VP for Samsung Korea, and holds 25 patents.

"We built GameClass over two years, conducting over 1,000 interviews with teachers and EdTech leaders," Scarlett explained. "We believe video games are one of the most valuable educational tools in the world. Our platform and software makes integrating video game education extremely applicable, effortless and time-efficient."

Imagine learning about potential energy as Spider-Man swings between skyscrapers or discussing ancient civilizations through the landscapes of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. GameClass focuses on popular video games that students love, transforming entertainment into powerful educational experiences that make learning more engaging and memorable. The platform has been tested across all grade levels, and the results are clear: students are more engaged than ever.

"It's hard to forget probability when you learn it through Mario Kart," Scarlett said. "There's something special about mastering subjects through your favorite games."

Marc Joubert, head of NASEF South Africa, emphasized the impact of the partnership:

"GameClass is a game-changer! It aligns perfectly with the learning experiences we aim to create. Students will be more engaged than ever, platform analytics will help identify learning deficiencies early, allowing for targeted interventions to improve student outcomes and teachers will save time with a platform designed to make their lives easier."

Scarlett, who self-funded GameClass, wasn't actively seeking investment but remains open to opportunities that accelerate adoption.

"I've been blown away by the support," he said. "Gaming studios and developers are reaching out to support our mission to bring video game education to all students. I believe we'll partner with several gaming companies to expand GameClass quickly."

GameClass is also breaking new ground in inclusivity. The platform includes special education features, sign language integration, and AI-driven lesson creation. The interactive editor empowers students to demonstrate subject mastery through video games, fostering creativity and deeper learning.

For more information or to connect with Skyler Scarlett, contact:

skyler@gameclass.ai

www.GameClass.ai

www.GameClass.net

About GameClass

GameClass is an EdTech platform that turns video games into interactive learning experiences, enabling students to engage with educational content through the games they love.

About NASEF South Africa

NASEF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides scholastic esports opportunities to students and educators worldwide, promoting learning, leadership, and career pathways through gaming.

