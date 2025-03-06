Formation Metals Announces Marketing Agreements Following Acquisition of the N2 Property in Quebec with a Historical 810,000 oz Gold Resource

Formation Metals ("Formation" or the "Company") (CSE:FOMO), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company, is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has entered into following advertising and investor awareness campaigns with RMK Marketing Inc., 1502656 B.C. Ltd., and GoldInvest Consulting GmbH.

The engagement of these service providers is key piece of Formation's strategy to bring global visibility to the Company as it strives to establish itself as a leader in the precious metals industry.

Formation's CEO, Deepak Varshney, commented: "2025 has had an exceptional start for Formation Metals following the transformational option agreement to acquire the N2 Gold Property from Wallbridge Mining. With a proven gold system containing almost 900,000 ounces of gold historically, and numerous areas with a high exploration upside, N2 is in the perfect position to support immediate and sustained increases in value."

Mr. Varshney continued: "Establishing a strong market presence is a key part of any Company's success and so we intend to complement our exploration programs with comprehensive marketing campaigns. Each of the service providers, bringing their different skills, will help heighten market and brand awareness. The implementation of our comprehensive strategy is to create effective capital market awareness, increase investor engagement, and allow us to connect with existing and new shareholders during what we anticipate will be a very active time for Formation."

The Company also anticipates unveiling its redesigned corporate website and presentation and other marketing initiatives in the coming weeks as it prepares to launch its 2025 field programs at the N2 Gold Project ("N2").

N2 hosts six known zones of gold mineralization (Fig. 2), four of which yielded a historical resource of 18.2 Mt grading 1.48 g/t Au at a cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au (~810,000 oz Au; Cyprus, 1994, non-compliant with NI-43-101 standards)1. A separate historical geological resource estimate (non-compliant with NI 43-101) of 243,000 t grading 7.82 g/t Au (in-situ contained resource of ~67,000 ounces of gold)1 was reported for a fifth zone, the RJ zone, located in the western part of the Property along strike to the Vezza deposit. In addition to the known zones, compilation and geophysical work by Balmoral Resources from 2010 to 2018 (Mag, EM, HEM, VTEM, and IP) generated numerous targets that have not yet been investigated with diamond drilling. The Property has not been drilled since 2008, and all known zones of gold mineralization remain open for expansion at depth and along strike.

Marketing Agreements

RMK Marketing Inc. ("RMK") (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, ON, Canada L5A 3B2; e-mail: roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) will provide marketing services for a term of four months commencing March 7, 2025 for a total budget of $250,000 with the option to extend to $500,000.

RMK is an independent company that will, as appropriate, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, provide project management and consulting for an on-line marketing campaign, and create and optimize landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by Google. The Company will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, RMK does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

1502656 B.C. Ltd. ("1502656") (address: 3849 154th St., Surrey, BC, Canada V3Z 0V3; e-mail: nate@wagnergroup.media.) will provide marketing services for a term of six months commencing March 7, 2025 for a total budget of $150,000.

1502656 is an independent company that will provide strategic digital media services, marketing (including awareness campaigns) and data analytical services to the company. The Company will not issue any securities to 1502656 as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, 1502656 does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

GoldInvest Consulting GmbH ("Goldinvest") (address: Kellinghusenstr. 15, 20249, Hamburg, Germany; e-mail: redaktion@goldinvest.de) will provide marketing services for a term of 12 months commencing March 7, 2025 for a total budget of $60,000.

GoldInvest and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. GoldInvest will provide services to the Company that include the production of editorials relating the Company's noteworthy news updates, aggregation of in-house and external comments, articles, interviews, research, and papers relating to the Company on GoldInvest's website, and the publication of interviews and other videos about the Company on GoldInvest's website and YouTube channel. The Company will not issue any securities to GoldInvest as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, GoldInvest holds 250,000 incentive stock options and no common shares of the Company.

Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports provided by the optionor of N2 were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic non-compliant intercepts and resource.

About Formation Metals Inc.

Formation Metals Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential.

FORMATION METALS INC.

Deepak Varshney, CEO and Director

For more information, please call 778-899-1780, email info@formationmetalsinc.com or visit www.formationmetalsinc.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Note 1: A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Note 2: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

