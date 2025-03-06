Evergreen Podcasts: Introducing Sportsing! - the Ultimate Podcast for Sports Moms, Fans, and the Sports-Curious

Sportsing! - Gloria Govan & Erica O'Keith Get Women & Moms Off the Sidelines and Into the Game. New episodes every Thursday!

Sportsing!, a new podcast presented by Rhapsody Voices : An Evergreen Podcasts company, is here to redefine how we talk about sports, parenting, and the hustle behind the game! Hosted by Gloria Govan (Basketball Wives) and Erica Lynn O'Keith (Actress, Writer), Sportsing! offers an all-access pass to the highs and lows of raising young athletes and navigating the competitive world of sports in an engaging, accessible way, making it easier than ever to follow and appreciate the sports world.

Sportsing! cover art

Sportsing! Podcast cover art with Gloria Govan and Erica Lynn O'Keith

Gloria Govan, widely recognized for her role on Basketball Wives, is a powerhouse entrepreneur and media executive, spearheading brands like EDGE Hydration and RLNTLSS. She also knows first hand the highs and lows of raising young athletes as her children are very interested in and involved in sports-and she's experienced it all right alongside them. Erica Lynn O'Keith, a seasoned actress and writer with credits including Nickelodeon's Romeo!, brings her passion for storytelling and co-founding Tabula Rasa, a company dedicated to authentic narratives. Together, these two women blend their expertise in sports, entertainment, and business to create a compelling and insightful podcast experience.

"We're thrilled to launch Sportsing!," Gloria and Erica announced. "This podcast has been a dream in the making, and we couldn't have done it without the incredible support of Network One, Rhapsody Voices, and Evergreen. With a team that truly gets our vision, we're excited to bring something special to our audience."

With a mix of insightful interviews, entertaining anecdotes, and unfiltered discussions, Sportsing! provides a fresh take on sports. The podcast features exclusive conversations with top athletes, renowned coaches, and industry insiders, delivering perspectives beyond the scoreboard. Whether you're a dedicated sports mom, a casual fan, or someone who's always wanted to learn about sports but didn't know where to start, this podcast is your go-to resource for understanding the game like never before. Sportsing! is a welcoming space for people who want to know about sports but are too afraid to ask.

From the sidelines to the spotlight, Sportsing! is the ultimate playbook for anyone looking to engage with sports in a fun, informative, and relatable way.

Subscribe now and enjoy Sportsing! on all major podcast platforms and YouTube. The first episode drops today, March 6th!

Press inquiries: If you'd like to interview members of Sportsing! or Evergreen Podcasts, please contact Samantha Morganti at Evergreen Podcasts.

About Rhapsody Voices

Rhapsody Voices, founded in 2023, is an independent podcast network with a "boutique at scale" approach, representing top content creators across audio and video podcasts. With a portfolio that includes compelling shows, Rhapsody Voices combines leadership in sponsorship representation with tailored strategies for content creation, marketing, and revenue growth. Focused on building meaningful connections among audiences, creators, and sponsors, Rhapsody delivers a high-impact roster that resonates across the industry. For more information, visit RhapsodyVoices.com .

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the world's largest independent podcast networks with a premier catalog of over 300 entertaining and thought-provoking shows. A full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is rooted in high production values and artistic integrity. With a diverse roster of storytellers from true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com .

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire