The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 7 March 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060056166 Name: FirstFarms Volume before change: 11,146,311 shares (DKK 111,463,110) Change: 1,100,000 shares (DKK 11,000,000) Volume after change: 12,246,311 shares (DKK 122,463,110) Subscription price: DKK 84 Denomination: DKK 10 Short name: FFARMS Orderbook ID: 37192

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66