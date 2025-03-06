The share capital of FirstFarms A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as of 7 March 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060056166
|Name:
|FirstFarms
|Volume before change:
|11,146,311 shares (DKK 111,463,110)
|Change:
|1,100,000 shares (DKK 11,000,000)
|Volume after change:
|12,246,311 shares (DKK 122,463,110)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 84
|Denomination:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|FFARMS
|Orderbook ID:
|37192
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
