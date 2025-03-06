Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
06.03.2025 13:06 Uhr
Diginius crowned Microsoft Advertising Global Channel Partner of the Year

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Advertising has named Diginius, a London-based SaaS company, as the winner of their prestigious Global Channel Partner of the Year award for 2025. Diginius also won this award in 2022.

"It is an honor to once again receive this accolade from Microsoft Advertising." said Nate Burke, CEO and Founder of Diginius. "It reflects both our team's dedication and the strong, productive relationships we continue to cultivate with our clients, which are the foundation for everything we do."

The London-based SaaS company's Diginius Insight Platform was a deciding factor for this recognition. "We're proud to create software that has helped so many clients around the world simplify their digital marketing campaigns," Burke said.

"Microsoft Advertising is honored to present Diginius with the Global Microsoft Advertising Partner Award. We were delighted by the high quality of nominations from our partners this year, and thrilled to announce their win during Microsoft Advertising Accelerate 2025. We're proud to be celebrating with our partners and are inspired by their dedication, commitment to partnership and driving success for their clients," said Katherine Eills, Global Partner Marketing Director and Awards Lead, Microsoft Advertising.

Contacts
Julia Berutti, Diginius
Email: julia.berutti@diginius.com
Tel: +44 (0) 207 267 9322

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/diginius-crowned-microsoft-advertising-global-channel-partner-of-the-year-302394510.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
