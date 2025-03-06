The main source of energy for the month was nuclear (22. 1%), followed by hydroelectric (20. 2%), wind (17. 3%), photovoltaics (14%) and combined cycle (13. 8%). In addition, 237 GWh were supplied to storage facilities and 1,214 GWh scheduled for export to neighbouring countries. From pv magazine Spain In February, renewables generated 11,543 GWh in Spain and reached a share of 54. 1% of total energy, while 76. 3% of electricity was produced without emitting equivalent CO2. The main source of production for the month was nuclear, with a share of 22. 1%, followed by hydroelectric power, which grew ...

