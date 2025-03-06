Huawei Unveils StarryLink Optical Modules That Deliver Ultimate Network Experience with "3S" Quality

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), Huawei launched the StarryLink optical modules, designed to enhance network experiences with "3S" quality (Spanning, Stable, Secure). This announcement occurred during the data center session titled "Building New Data Centers in the Intelligent Era," which focused on accelerating digital transformation of enterprises. The event drew over 100 customers and partners from various countries, eager to explore trends and innovations in data center networks.

As AI development accelerates, training models are evolving to trillions of parameters, necessitating upgrades in switching capacity and the evolution of data center switches. To facilitate efficient interconnection of these high-capacity switches, optical modules must progress from a single lane of 56 Gbit/s to 112 Gbit/s. However, this transition faces several challenges:

Transmission distance : Growing data centers require support for longer transmission distances.

: Growing data centers require support for longer transmission distances. Reliability : Issues like optical module failures and fiber optic contamination are increasingly common.

: Issues like optical module failures and fiber optic contamination are increasingly common. Security: Exposed optical fibers during cross-equipment room interconnections pose risks of sensitive data exposure.

To address these challenges, Huawei's StarryLink optical modules deliver a high-quality network experience with three key capabilities:

Spanning : Utilizing a unique optical path coupling algorithm, Huawei optimizes signal power distribution, achieving transmission distances double the industry average.

: Utilizing a unique optical path coupling algorithm, Huawei optimizes signal power distribution, achieving transmission distances double the industry average. Stable : Huawei's short-distance optical return loss positioning technology enables fault detection on optical links in minutes, significantly faster than the typical three-hour industry standard. Exclusive channel loss resistance technology ensures continuous training even during link disconnections, enhancing reliability tenfold.

: Huawei's short-distance optical return loss positioning technology enables fault detection on optical links in minutes, significantly faster than the typical three-hour industry standard. Exclusive channel loss resistance technology ensures continuous training even during link disconnections, enhancing reliability tenfold. Secure: The PHYSEC physical layer encryption capability integrated into the optical module's oDSP guarantees 100% encryption of all packets, eliminating data leakage risks.

Arthur Wang, President of Huawei's Data Center Network Domain, stated, "Our StarryLink optical module exemplifies our commitment to innovation, providing high-performance optical solutions for seamless interconnection. These modules ensure ultra-long distance transmission, ultra-high reliability, and ultra-robust security, delivering an ultimate network performance with '3S' quality."

Looking ahead, Huawei aims to collaborate with industry partners to further research and innovate in data center network optical modules, promoting intelligent network upgrades and generational evolution to create greater value for customers and the industry.

