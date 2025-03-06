Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N64Z | ISIN: CA83541C1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONA NANOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONA NANOTECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 13:38 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sona Nanotech Inc. CEO David Regan to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTCQB:SNANF)(CSE:SONA), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th at 11:30am ET.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.(OTCQB: SNANF) (CSE: SONA),

Sona Nanotech Inc. has developed a novel cancer immunotherapy and is on the cusp of human trials. Its 'Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy' (THT) has demonstrated preclinical efficacy in the elimination of both primary tumors as well as distant, untreated metastases where standard immunotherapies have not worked. Sona's THT heats tumors from the inside out using its proprietary gold nanorods, killing cancer cells and triggering a systemic immune response that can also eliminate untreated, distant metastases.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit
Presentation Time:11:30 AM ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52135

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

  • Access Newswire

  • PCG Advisory

  • QuoteMedia

  • AGP

  • MZ Group

News Compliments of Access Newswire

For More Information

Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/
Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Sona Nanotech Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.