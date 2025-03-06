Sona Nanotech Inc. CEO David Regan to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11

David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech Inc. (OTCQB:SNANF)(CSE:SONA), will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th at 11:30am ET.

About Sona Nanotech Inc.(OTCQB: SNANF) (CSE: SONA),

Sona Nanotech Inc. has developed a novel cancer immunotherapy and is on the cusp of human trials. Its 'Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy' (THT) has demonstrated preclinical efficacy in the elimination of both primary tumors as well as distant, untreated metastases where standard immunotherapies have not worked. Sona's THT heats tumors from the inside out using its proprietary gold nanorods, killing cancer cells and triggering a systemic immune response that can also eliminate untreated, distant metastases.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Presentation Time:11:30 AM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52135

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

For More Information

Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

