Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Legend Power® Systems (TSXV: LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces its new Voltage Adherence Risk measurement service. For years, buildings have struggled with the pervasive issue of "dirty power," a hidden but destructive force that wreaks havoc on essential systems such as elevators, HVAC, lighting, variable frequency drives, control boards, pumps, and motors. While power quality issues have historically been difficult to detect and resolve, building owners have had little recourse-until now.

Legend Power Systems is proud to introduce the SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report, a power assessment solution that quantifies and visualizes the risks associated with voltage instability. Central to this report is the new Voltage Adherence Risk measurement, a first-of-its-kind metric that tracks how often a building's electrical systems are exposed to optimal, stable, moderate-risk, or severe-risk power conditions. This new tool, not only will highlight the scope of dirty power but also demonstrates the extent of the problems that need to be addressed urgently. This new metric is expected to shorten the sales cycle for organizations to make decisions to install Legend's SmartGATE solutions.

"The problem with 'dirty power' is that it is not a technical term and nearly impossible to quantify. While utilities do a good job to provide voltage within an acceptable 10% range, that range is far from ideal for the longevity and performance of core building systems," said Mike Cioce, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Legend Power Systems. "For example, on a standard and common 480V service, utilities consider anything between 440V and 520V acceptable. But most building equipment is designed for a 465V nameplate rating, with optimal performance within just 5V of that target. Anything outside that range increases wear and risk, but until now, building owners had no way to measure or manage this exposure."

"Dirty power, which encompasses power quality issues such as voltage sags, surges, harmonics, and other electrical disturbances, is a $100 billion problem in North America 1, 2, 3, but most building owners don't realize how much they're paying for it every year," said Mr. Cioce. "Legend's SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report quantifies that hidden cost and provides a path to fix it with the SmartGATE. Solving it starts with the SmartGATE providing a fully regulated voltage profile to the building delivering the exact voltage profile the building needs rather than whatever the utility is serving, eliminating dirty power, creating optimal operating conditions and costs savings for each unique building."

The Voltage Adherence Risk measurement in the Power Impact Report creates greater understanding of the extent and impact of poor power in any commercial facility. By tracking the minutes and hours per month a building experiences different levels of voltage deviation, owners and operators can finally take control of power issues rather than being forced to accept them.

The SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Report is available now as part of Legend Power's SmartGATE Insights Power Impact Assessment. To introduce this new service to the market, the company recently held a webinar to launch the new risk metric and the replay can be found HERE.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and resolves inefficiencies in commercial electrical systems, enhancing energy performance while reducing costs and emissions.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power Systems Inc. (https://legendpower.com/) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend Power's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment. The proprietary and patented system reduces total energy consumption and power costs, while also maximizing the life of electrical equipment. Legend Power's unique solution is also a key contributor to both corporate sustainability efforts and the meeting of utility energy efficiency targets.

