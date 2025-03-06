HootRecruit Welcomes Sean Kelley to Board of Directors

HootRecruit announces the appointment of Sean Kelley to its Board of Directors.

HootRecruit announces the appointment of Sean Kelley to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition brings over three decades of global leadership experience in talent acquisition, operations, and inclusion and diversity to the rapidly growing company.

Kelley's extensive career includes pivotal roles at major corporations, including Starbucks Coffee Company, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon, where he led critical teams during significant periods of growth and transformation. Sean began his career as a submarine logistics officer in the U.S. Navy.

"We're excited to have Sean's passion, love for making meaningful connections, and deep talent acquisition leadership experience on our Board," said David Windley, CEO and Executive Chairman at HootRecruit.

Currently, Kelley serves as an advisor to several mission-oriented companies including Karat, Disclo, Guild, and Purepost. He is also an LP in climate tech venture fund Stepchange, and serves as Executive-in-Residence and co-director for the Duke Veteran Transitions Research Lab.

"Sean is a passionate, inclusive, and inspirational leader who finds joy in supporting the success of others," added Windley. "His expertise aligns perfectly with HootRecruit's mission to revolutionize the recruitment process through AI-powered solutions."

HootRecruit, formerly IQRecruit, is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that enables recruiters to efficiently identify and engage ideal candidates for professional-level roles. The company leverages advanced AI technology to improve the speed and accuracy of candidate matching, helping recruiters cut through the noise of irrelevant applications.

