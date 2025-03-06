Buyer Group International, Inc. Issues 2025 Letter to Shareholders and Announces 46% Reduction in Outstanding Shares

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG), a junior miner company focused on its flagship Shambhala Project containing approximately 2.65 square miles of mineral rights in the New Rambler Mining District in Albany County, Wyoming, is pleased to announce its 2025 Letter to Shareholders, highlighting key achievements from the past year and outlining corporate objectives for the year ahead. In conjunction with this update, the Company has also executed a significant reduction in its outstanding common shares by approximately 46%, substantially enhancing its capital structure and shareholder value.

Key Highlights

46% Reduction in Outstanding Shares The Company has retired a substantial number of outstanding shares, reducing the total from 7,843,549,615 to 4,220,989,714 a net decrease of 3,622,559,901 common shares. This move reflects management's ongoing commitment to fortifying the Company's capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. Over the past 24 months, the Company has successfully executed multiple cancellations of outstanding shares, further underscoring its dedication to prudent share management and long-term growth.



3.62 billion shares on March 3rd, 2025 Restricted. 1.050 billion Shares on June 17th, 2024 (100 million Free Trading/950 million Restricted.) 75 million shares on May 24, 2024 Free Trading. 117 million shares on January 26, 2024 Free Trading. 250 million shares on January 19, 2024 Free Trading. 1.0 billion shares on December 22, 2023 Restricted. 1.4 billion shares on April 21, 2023 Restricted.



2025 Letter to Shareholders

Financial and Operational Progress: As a junior mining company, we remain vigilant in managing limited capital. Despite these constraints, we continue to advance both our operations and our technical understanding of our flagship property, supported by two-year restricted private placements. This approach ensures that we steadily strengthen our project knowledge while maintaining a disciplined financial strategy. Exploration and Development: Our second consecutive year (2024) of exploration at Project Shambhala yielded highly encouraging results that pave the way for an initial resource estimate. These findings mark a critical milestone in our ongoing efforts, setting the stage for a maiden drilling program aimed at validating and further defining the project's potential. Corporate Governance: We reaffirm our commitment to strong corporate governance, transparent communication, and prudent capital allocation. In 2024, we expanded our corporate leadership team with the addition of a Company Secretary, CFO, Head of ESG, and Lead Geologist, underscoring our focus on robust oversight and expertise. As we look ahead to the 2025 mining season, Buyer Group International will continue to seek additional talent and knowledge to drive growth and maximize the value of our project.

BNY Mellon Share Liquidator We remain in active negotiations with the court-appointed bankruptcy liquidators regarding the BNY Mellon share block, which currently totals 552,175,879 free-trading shares. This figure has remained unchanged since approximately October 2024, reflecting ongoing discussions. We have engaged experienced legal counsel to guide us through every phase of this process. Once this matter is resolved, BYRG intends to revisit the corporate name and ticker changes previously discussed, signifying the removal of the last remaining toxic element from the old BYRG and marking a fresh chapter for the Company.



*Historical Explanation - In early 2013, a longtime BYRG shareholder and the Company's securities attorney at the time transferred a share block to facilitate an offshore banking facility intended to raise offshore capital. The institution involved was Caledonian Bank LTD. However, in 2012, an Executive Order issued by the President of the United States altered offshore banking regulations, triggering a run on the bank. This ultimately led to Caledonian Bank's bankruptcy in 2015 and SEC litigation.

During the liquidation process in April 2015, the owner, Richard Christian, withdrew his capital, and a Chicago bankruptcy judge ruled that his capital was not to be included. Consequently, investors pulled approximately $21 million out, and the shares were transferred to BNY custodian Hare & Co LLC, which serves as the custodian for many of Cede & Co's accounts at BNY Mellon. This share block has been displayed on OTC Markets as Shares held at DTCC, and counted towards the company float. The latest information was pulled from the NOBO list in 2024 and BYRG is in process of resolving this matter.

2025 Letter to Shareholders - Overview

Project Updates: All Phase 1b data is now being integrated with historical exploration results and recent geophysical surveys to identify high-priority drill targets for Phase 2. Preliminary findings point to potential mineralization extending south within Project Shambhala. Once data integration and IP testing are complete in early Spring, final targets for the maiden drilling program will be confirmed. Subject to permitting and funding, Phase 2 drilling is planned for Q3 2025, targeting the most promising zones identified through Phase 1b and the finalized IP surveys.

Strategic Vision: The Company's long-term goal remains to revive the historically producing New Rambler District-Wyoming's only documented source of high-grade platinum and palladium. Recent ground exploration and the USGS aeromagnetic survey both point to further mineralization extending south, prompting plans for a major expansion project targeting these newly identified zones. This approach reflects our steadfast commitment to sustainable, long-term growth and to maximizing the untapped potential of this storied mining region.

Management Commentary

Dave Bryant, CEO of Buyer Group International, Inc., stated:

"We are thrilled to announce a meaningful reduction in our outstanding shares, an achievement that underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering shareholder value. This milestone, coupled with the progress detailed in our 2025 Letter to Shareholders, marks a new chapter for BYRG. We believe our improved capital structure positions us for long-term success, allowing us to accelerate development of our project and pursue new opportunities that benefit our shareholders."

Looking Ahead

BYRG is poised for a pivotal year in 2025, driven primarily by the planned Phase 2 IP Testing program at Project Shambhala, scheduled for spring 2025. Building upon Phase 1b data, historical exploration, and new geophysical surveys, the Company aims to further delineate high-grade mineralization and strengthen its resource base. Concurrently, BYRG is advancing negotiations with the bankruptcy liquidators over the BNY Mellon share block; once resolved, the Company intends to revisit its name and ticker changes to mark the culmination of legacy issues and signal a fresh start. Looking beyond exploration at Project Shambhala, BYRG remains focused on the long-term goal of reviving the historically significant New Rambler District, emphasizing sustainable growth and methodical resource development. This forward momentum is underpinned by continued corporate governance enhancements and strategic team expansion, setting the stage for a transformative year.

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

