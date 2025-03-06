Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

-Upholds All Claims of Netlist's '523 Patent-

Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ("CAFC") has issued a judgement affirming the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ("PTAB") Inter Partes Review ("IPR") decision upholding the validity finding of Netlist's U.S. Patent No. 10,217,523 (" '523 Patent "). Netlist's '523 Patent reads on DDR4 LRDIMM. The IPR followed a preemptive declaratory judgment action by Samsung against Netlist.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "CAFC rulings are critically important. With this ruling affirming the PTAB's finding of validity of the '523 Patent, Samsung now faces significant exposure based on billions of dollars of potentially infringing sales of its DDR4 LRDIMM products."

On October 15, 2021, Samsung initiated a declaratory judgment action against Netlist in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ("DDE"). Netlist has asserted in that action that Samsung infringes the claims of the '523 Patent. The DDE case remains stayed until the development of any action by any other court pertaining to Samsung's and Netlist's rights under the Joint Development and License Agreement ("JDLA"). The JDLA case is before the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California which has currently scheduled a jury trial for March 18, 2025.

