Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company")announces that as pursuant to the Company's terms and conditions of its stock option plan, the Lotus Creek Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,667,553 stock options to certain Directors and Officers. The stock options expire 30 business days following the date of vesting of the grant and are exercisable at a price of $1.34 per common share. The stock options vest in twelve equal one-twelfth quarterly tranches between March 2026 and December 2028.

