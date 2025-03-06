Kantata, a leading global provider of purpose-built technology for professional services, has been recognized on G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, ranking #6 on the Project Management Products list. This marks six consecutive years of Kantata earning a top-ten spot, highlighting its impact in a market often dominated by general work management tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306452936/en/

Kantata earns a top ten ranking in G2's annual Project Management Products awards for the sixth consecutive year (Graphic: Business Wire)

G2, the world's most trusted software marketplace, ranks the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Kantata's sustained success underscores the growing demand for specialized project management solutions designed for professional services firms.

"The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever," said Godard Abel, co-founder CEO at G2. "With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.9 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we're proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year's honorees!"

"It's an honor to see Kantata ranked among the top project management solutions year after year," said Charles Gustine, Director of Customer and Market Insight at Kantata. "This reflects the increasing shift towards purpose-built solutions. G2's user community continues to validate our commitment to pushing boundaries with innovations like Kantata Pulse and AI-driven tools that empower firms with unparalleled visibility into project and portfolio health, proactive risk management, and smarter, data-driven decision-making."

Kantata Stands Out in Professional Services

Kantata is the highest-ranked professional services automation (PSA) solution in G2's top 50 project management products and the only product designated as a PSA in the top 25. Recent research from Service Performance Insight (SPI) highlights significant performance gaps in project execution between high- and low-performing professional services firms, particularly in billable utilization, project margins, on-time delivery, and client referenceability. High performers complete projects on time 15% more often and achieve 55% higher fixed-fee project margins (46.8% vs. 30.2%), emphasizing the need for advanced PSA solutions like Kantata that empower professional services organizations to optimize their workforce, improve forecasting accuracy, and enhance project outcomes.

What G2 Users Are Saying About Kantata

Verified reviews from services professionals on G2 highlight Kantata's flexibility, implementation ease, and impact on efficiency:

"Before switching to Kantata, our team was trying to make everyone fit their individual workflows into the strict templates of other project management systems. With Kantata, each employee's experience can be customized to fit what they need. This has increased our efficiency and therefore made us more profitable. There's nothing to dislike about Kantata. It has been the best project management software I have ever used .

. "Implementation and integration is easy because [the] Kantata Team is helping us along the way with very professional individuals. I use it everyday and couldn't live without it. I've tried others like Monday, Asana, or Wrike, but none of them can compare with all the features Kantata has.

"I really like how well Kantata pulls all of our project management and budget information for my client's projects together. I have continued to be impressed by how much information I can gather to make decisions on resourcing for our client-services projects. Our team now uses Kantata in all parts of our projects to prepare, plan, and deliver our work."

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2025 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 1,500 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Professional Services Cloud, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.kantata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306452936/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jenny Gardynski at G2

jgardynski@g2.com or press@g2.com

Jen Dodos for Kantata

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com