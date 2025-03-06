Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PHRZ (Pharaohs) on March 7, 2025. The PHRZ/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/phrz_usdt) will be available to users of LBank Exchange by then.

Pharaohs aims to blend entertainment, innovation, and sustainability to create a meme coin with purpose.

Pharaohs: A New Era in Meme Coins with a Deflationary and Utility-Driven Approach

Pharaohs is a new meme coin designed to offer both fun and real utility within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. By integrating entertainment-driven mechanics with a deflationary, utility-based model, Pharaohs seeks to create a sustainable ecosystem.

At the core of the Pharaohs ecosystem is the Win, Earn, and Burn framework, a unique model designed to enhance user participation. Additionally, stakers can potentially earn rewards from transaction fees and the lottery pool. The burn mechanism is integral to the system, with automatic burns implemented during each transaction and periodic burns taking place during special events, aiming to ensure that the supply is reduced over time.

The deflationary mechanism at the heart of Pharaohs is a key feature. A percentage of each transaction is permanently removed from circulation, aiming to effectively reduce the total supply with every transfer. This mechanism is coupled with auto-burn features, aiming to ensure that the circulating supply is constantly shrinking. The periodic burns during special events further enhance this deflationary aspect. Combined with transparent smart contract audits, regulatory compliance, and secure reserves, Pharaohs is built with a focus on long-term sustainability and security, aiming to ensure both the integrity of the ecosystem and the safety of its users.

PHRZ Tokenomics

Pharaohs' tokenomics further supports its deflationary goals while ensuring liquidity and incentivizing community participation. The total supply of Pharaohs is capped at 6.4 million PHRZ tokens, with 50% allocated to the liquidity pool and $500,000 locked forever. Additionally, 25% of the total supply is locked for future events, and 25% is reserved for CEX listings, holders' airdrops, and ongoing burns. This strategic allocation aims to ensure liquidity, supports the token's value, and maintains a balanced approach to supply and demand. The combination of staking rewards, governance privileges for holders, and the burn mechanism helps establish a healthy, self-sustaining tokenomics structure.

By merging the entertainment and excitement of meme coins with a deflationary and utility-driven framework, Pharaohs offers a fresh approach to the cryptocurrency space. Its Win, Earn, and Burn model, coupled with robust security features and a sustainable tokenomics structure, positions Pharaohs as a unique project.

