Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld 1 That the Report and

Financial Statements for the year ended 31

December 2024 be

adopted. 45,611,979 95.25% 2,275,752 4.75% 47,887,731 6,819 2 That the Directors'

Remuneration Report for the year ended 31

December 2024 be

approved. 47,812,027 99.88% 56,659 0.12% 47,868,686 25,864 3 That a final dividend of 30.00p per share and a special dividend of 6.00p per share be approved. 47,885,536 99.99% 3,923 0.01% 47,889,459 5,091 4 That Richard Davidson be

re-elected as a Director. 47,859,516 99.97% 16,467 0.03% 47,875,983 18,567 5 That Jaz Bains be

re-elected as a Director. 47,855,080 99.96% 18,626 0.04% 47,873,706 20,844 6 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director. 47,856,925 99.96% 16,781 0.04% 47,873,706 20,844 7 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director. 47,855,850 99.96% 17,651 0.04% 47,873,501 21,049 8 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director. 47,859,259 99.97% 15,531 0.03% 47,874,790 19,760 9 That Johnston

Carmichael LLP be re-appointed as

Independent Auditor of the Company to hold

office until the

conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Financial Statements are laid before the Company. 47,723,616 99.96% 19,966 0.04% 47,743,582 150,968

10 That the Audit

Committee be

authorised to determine

the remuneration of the

Independent Auditor for the year to 31 December 2025. 47,861,131 99.97% 14,951 0.03% 47,876,082 18,468 11 That the Company be

authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares. 48,027,854 99.57% 206,034 0.43% 48,233,888 6,491

Notes

A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution. Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution. The total votes cast represented 57.90% of the 82,724,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 4 March 2025.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk . The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

6 March 2025