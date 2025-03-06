Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.
The table below shows the results of the poll.
Resolution
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)
Votes Withheld
1 That the Report and
45,611,979
95.25%
2,275,752
4.75%
47,887,731
6,819
2 That the Directors'
47,812,027
99.88%
56,659
0.12%
47,868,686
25,864
3 That a final dividend of 30.00p per share and a special dividend of 6.00p per share be approved.
47,885,536
99.99%
3,923
0.01%
47,889,459
5,091
4 That Richard Davidson be
47,859,516
99.97%
16,467
0.03%
47,875,983
18,567
5 That Jaz Bains be
47,855,080
99.96%
18,626
0.04%
47,873,706
20,844
6 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director.
47,856,925
99.96%
16,781
0.04%
47,873,706
20,844
7 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director.
47,855,850
99.96%
17,651
0.04%
47,873,501
21,049
8 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director.
47,859,259
99.97%
15,531
0.03%
47,874,790
19,760
9 That Johnston
re-appointed as
47,723,616
99.96%
19,966
0.04%
47,743,582
150,968
10 That the Audit
47,861,131
99.97%
14,951
0.03%
47,876,082
18,468
11 That the Company be
48,027,854
99.57%
206,034
0.43%
48,233,888
6,491
Notes
- A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
- Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
- Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution.
- The total votes cast represented 57.90% of the 82,724,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 4 March 2025.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 March 2025