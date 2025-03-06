Anzeige
06.03.2025 14:24 Uhr
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 March 2025 were passed by Shareholders on a poll.

The table below shows the results of the poll.

Resolution

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Total Votes cast (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld

1 That the Report and
Financial Statements for the year ended 31
December 2024 be
adopted.

45,611,979

95.25%

2,275,752

4.75%

47,887,731

6,819

2 That the Directors'
Remuneration Report for the year ended 31
December 2024 be
approved.

47,812,027

99.88%

56,659

0.12%

47,868,686

25,864

3 That a final dividend of 30.00p per share and a special dividend of 6.00p per share be approved.

47,885,536

99.99%

3,923

0.01%

47,889,459

5,091

4 That Richard Davidson be
re-elected as a Director.

47,859,516

99.97%

16,467

0.03%

47,875,983

18,567

5 That Jaz Bains be
re-elected as a Director.

47,855,080

99.96%

18,626

0.04%

47,873,706

20,844

6 That Patricia Dimond be re-elected as a Director.

47,856,925

99.96%

16,781

0.04%

47,873,706

20,844

7 That Victoria Stewart be re-elected as a Director.

47,855,850

99.96%

17,651

0.04%

47,873,501

21,049

8 That Martin Warner be re-elected as a Director.

47,859,259

99.97%

15,531

0.03%

47,874,790

19,760

9 That Johnston
Carmichael LLP be

re-appointed as
Independent Auditor of the Company to hold
office until the
conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting at which the Financial Statements are laid before the Company.

47,723,616

99.96%

19,966

0.04%

47,743,582

150,968

10 That the Audit
Committee be
authorised to determine
the remuneration of the
Independent Auditor for the year to 31 December 2025.

47,861,131

99.97%

14,951

0.03%

47,876,082

18,468

11 That the Company be
authorised to buy back Ordinary Shares.

48,027,854

99.57%

206,034

0.43%

48,233,888

6,491

Notes

  1. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included as votes for the resolution.
  3. Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution.
  4. The total votes cast represented 57.90% of the 82,724,105 Ordinary Shares in issue at 4 March 2025.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements which is on the website www.aberforth.co.uk. The report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

6 March 2025


