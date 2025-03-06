Cummins Inc: Exploring Cummins' 2027 X15 Engine

By Cummins Inc., Global Power Technology Leader
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Cummins
As part of the Cummins HELM Platforms-Higher Efficiency, Lower Emissions, and Multiple Fuels-Cummins Inc. has introduced the 2027 X15, designed to help fleets achieve their decarbonization goals without compromising performance. With cutting-edge technology, a steadfast commitment to emissions reduction and a century-long legacy of innovation, Cummins continues to set the standard for reliable, fuel-efficient engines built for the future.
Discover the result of over 25 years of specialized engineering, rigorous testing and real-world validation. Click the blue buttons to explore what makes the Cummins 2027 X15 reliable.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Cummins Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire