Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11

Bill Enright, CEO and Gemma Brown, CFO of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc



Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome autoimmunity and chronic infectious diseases. Helping people living with serious diseases and their families is the guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio. With a focused pipeline built around its proprietary platform technologies, Barinthus Bio is advancing immunotherapeutic product candidates in autoimmunity and infectious diseases, including: VTP-1000, utilizing the SNAP-Tolerance Immunotherapy (SNAP-TI) platform designed to treat people with celiac disease and VTP-300, that is utilizing the ChAdOx/MVA platform designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection Further, it has license, research and development, and collaboration agreements with OUI, NIH, CanSino, CRUK; and Arbutus.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52091

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are significantly undervalued and have a near-term catalyst.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

Sponsors:

Access Newswire

PCG Advisory

QuoteMedia

AGP

MZ Group

News Compliments of ACCESS Newswire

For More Information



Please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/

Or, contact johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire