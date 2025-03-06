Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, is pleased to announce the implementation of a new operational streamlining strategy aimed at enhancing business efficiency and improving profitability. This initiative is expected to generate approximately US$600,000 in savings in 2025, with an annualized impact of US$900,000.

As part of its ongoing commitment to financial discipline and sustainable growth, BuildDirect has taken steps to consolidate certain functions across the business to streamline platform operations, optimize resource allocation, and enhance automation. These efforts align with the Company's broader strategy to drive efficiency, drive margin expansion, and strengthen its competitive position in the flooring materials sector.

"By refining our operational structure and leveraging technology-driven efficiencies, we aim to enhance our ability to deliver value to both our customers and shareholders," said Shawn Wilson, CEO at BuildDirect. "These cost-saving initiatives intend to position us for stronger financial performance while ensuring our corporate platform is well-equipped to drive both organic and acquisitive growth."

The projected savings will contribute to BuildDirect's long-term growth strategy, which aims to ensure the Company remains well-positioned to navigate industry trends while reinforcing its financial resilience. The Company will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable profitability.

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include statements relating to the Company's ability to enhance business efficiency and improve profitability; the Company's broader strategy to drive efficiency, drive margin expansion, and strengthen its competitive position in the flooring materials sector; the Company's ongoing commitment to financial discipline and sustainable growth; the Company's ability to deliver value to both its customers and shareholders; the cost-saving initiatives positioning the Company for stronger financial performance while ensuring its corporate platform is well-equipped to drive both organic and acquisitive growth; the projected savings contributing to BuildDirect's long-term growth strategy and ensuring the Company remains well-positioned to navigate industry trends while reinforcing its financial resilience; and the Company's continued evaluation of additional opportunities to improve operational efficiency and drive sustainable profitability.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations and changes in general economic, business and political conditions. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. There may be other risks, uncertainties and factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BuildDirect.com Technologies, Inc.