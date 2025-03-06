Stamford, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - It is with profound sadness that Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company") today announces the passing of Patricia Trompeter, Chief Executive Officer. Patricia, known to many as Patti, passed away peacefully on Tuesday after a courageous battle with cancer.

"Our hearts go out to Patti's family during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences to her daughter, son, and all those who loved her. She will be profoundly missed, both as a colleague and friend, but her presence and dedication will not be forgotten," says Kurt Kalbfleisch.

Patti joined Sphere 3D as a Director in 2021 and took over as CEO in 2022. Stepping into her new role during a challenging time, she successfully navigated the complexities of her first Bitcoin bear market, demonstrating her ability to lead with strength and foresight. Prior to Sphere 3D, she spent almost two decades at General Electric, where she played a pivotal role in strategic mergers and acquisitions. Her impact extended far beyond corporate boardrooms-she was a mentor, an advocate for women in business, and a source of inspiration for many.

As a proud alumna of Marquette University, Patti remained deeply connected to her alma mater, dedicating her time to mentoring students and young professionals. In 2023, her achievements were recognized when she was named to Forbes' 50 Over 50 list-an honor that spoke to the remarkable impact she made throughout her career. Her legacy is one of strength, generosity, and an unrelenting passion for making a difference. Patti was an extraordinary leader, friend, and mentor-a person of unwavering determination, generosity, and a fearless spirit. She approached every challenge with tenacity, leaving an unforgettable mark on all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her. Her leadership at Sphere 3D was defined by resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Patti took a leave of absence on January 31, 2025, at which point the board appointed Kurt Kalbfleisch, CFO, as interim CEO to ensure business continuity. Under Kurt's leadership, the Company will continue to operate while maintaining its focus on strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

