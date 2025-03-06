Ocean Ledger Secures $900K to Increase Accuracy and Decision-Readiness of Coastal Risk Management

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Ledger, a geospatial analytics startup, announces their $900K pre-seed round led by Ananda Impact Ventures and Silverstrand Capital. The investment will help scale its solutions that forecast coastal risks and identify interventions for engineering firms, municipalities, environmental services, and insurance.

Addressing the Urgent Need for Proactive Coastal Risk Management

Over the next 15 years, climate-induced infrastructure losses could reach $4 trillion. In 2024, 78% of insured catastrophe losses-$18.2 billion-were due to flooding. With 10% of the global population in low-lying coastal areas and $1 trillion worth of property positioned within 700 feet of the coastline in the US alone, localized risk assessments are crucial. Yet, conventional tools lack the precision to evaluate coastal erosion and protective measures.

Insightful, Continuous Risk Management for Infrastructure & Natural Assets

Ocean Ledger fills this gap by forecasting localized coastal shoreline and environmental changes over time and space, harnessing satellite imagery, machine learning, and site-level data. With 13 in-house data products spanning natural capital accounting to coastal erosion, it offers granular, high-resolution analytics that outperform traditional global datasets in accuracy, scale, and usability. Project managers, underwriters, and coastal engineers can compare physical assets against a contextualized baseline to make and monitor informed decisions with greater confidence.

The Leadership Team: Scientific Rigor Meets Business Acumen

CEO and Co-Founder Paige Roepers, a marine biologist turned investment banker, leads the team. Joining her are Dr. Dimos Traganos, a coastal remote sensing expert, and Dr. Jeremiah Nieves, a data scientist in spatial modeling and disaster risk assessment. Their expertise balances scientific innovation with strategic insight, positioning Ocean Ledger as a leader in sustainable coastal management and finance.

"By linking physical and environmental risks with climate perils, we can enable proactive risk management and continuous monitoring," said Paige Roepers, CEO of Ocean Ledger.

Industry Engagements & Future Expansion

Ocean Ledger has collaborated with commercial satellite data provider, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), and is exploring partnerships with marine drone and sensor companies. It is also working with insurers to develop new products, including long-term catastrophe bonds.

For more information, please visit ocean-ledger.com.

About Ocean Ledger

Ocean Ledger provides high-resolution geospatial analytics for coastal risk assessment and environmental impact analysis. The company's proprietary models detect anomalies in shoreline movement, underwater topography, and natural defenses, ensuring better forecasting and monitoring of climate-driven coastal threats.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ocean-ledger-secures-900k-to-increase-accuracy-and-decision-readiness-of-coastal-risk-management-302393002.html