Crestcom International, LLC: Kristy Morgan Joins the Crestcom Network

Crestcom International, LLC welcomes Kristy Morgan to its global franchise network.

Crestcom International is pleased to announce a new authorized licensee, Kristy Morgan. Ms. Morgan will now offer Crestcom's award-winning and accredited leadership development programs to clients across the South Metro Denver area.

Kristy Morgan is the President and Owner of Apex Leadership Partners, an authorized licensee of Crestcom International. She specializes in leadership development that delivers impactful, measurable results for clients across the South Metro Denver area.

Ms. Morgan's background as a respected leader with diverse expertise in engineering, supply chain and operations, project management, and consulting led to her passion for leadership development. With over 20 years of experience, she has worked with prominent brands like Meta, Tesla, EY and Stryker.

When asked why she joined the Crestcom network, Ms. Morgan explained, "I was seeking to make a significant change to enable focus on meaningful work and empower me to make a difference in the lives of others. I immediately resonated with Crestcom's mission and, more importantly, its people. I am truly honored to collaborate with such a talented group of leaders committed to elevating their businesses and those within their surrounding communities. Crestcom is the perfect place for making meaningful change."

About Crestcom

Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization that has trained more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom does this through a unique blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences, followed by action plans and accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas.

